COVID-19 cases cross 54 million worldwide, WHO chief expresses concern

World Health Organization (WHO) coronavirus dashboard, on November 16, showed a record daily number of new COVID-19 cases over the weekend. While the number of people infected with the virus surged past 54 million, the number of fatalities surpassed 1.3 million. Over 34.7 million people have recovered till now, the data revealed. The 660,905 coronavirus cases on November 14 number, and the 645,410 registered on November 13, surpassed the previous daily record high of 614,013 recorded on November 7.

Holding its rank, the US with over 10,908, 852 positive cases and 245,617 fatalities remained the worst affected country. India also continued to follow it by reporting 88,14,579 total cases. The death toll was mounted to 1,29,635 while total active cases rose to 4,79,216 after a decrease of 1,503 in the last 24 hrs. Brazil, which is currently testing Chinese COVID-19 vaccine, recorded 5,848,959 cases and 165,658 deaths. The other nations which are witnessing surge include Russia, which has reported 1,910,149 and France with 1,915,713 cases.

While the world is witnessing surging cases China recently detected Coronavirus samples on the packing of a batch of imported beef & shrimp. According to an international news agency, the first instance of detecting COVID-19 on the packaging of a batch of Brazilian beef was recorded in Wuhan. As per the statement issued by Wuhan Municipal Health Commission, 3 positive Coronavirus samples have been collected from the outer packing of frozen beef from Brazil.'

'Can't put all eggs in 1 basket'

Expressing concern about the same, last week, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that there was a “long way to go” in getting the virus under control globally. Although he welcomed the rapid progress towards a safe and effective vaccine, the 55-year-old biologist asserted that the infection could be curbed even without a “vaccine breakthrough”. "The world cannot put all its eggs in one basket and neglect the many other tools at our disposal that... are effective for bringing this virus under control," he said.

(Image credit: AP)