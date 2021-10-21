The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday, 21 October lauded India for reaching the milestone of administering over 100 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine. WHO South-East Asia Regional Director, Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh congratulated India for making “yet another milestone”. In a statement, Singh hailed the “extraordinary feat in a short span” which according to her, would have been impossible without a “strong political leadership” among other factors. The WHO official stated that India’s progress must be viewed in the country’s “commendable commitment” to ensuring jabs are available globally.

The WHO South-East Asia Regional Director said, “Huge congratulations to India for marking yet another milestone - a billion COVD-19 vaccine doses administered. This extraordinary feat in a short span was not possible without strong political leadership, intersectoral convergence, dedicated efforts of the entire health and frontline workforce and the people themselves.”

“India’s progress must be viewed in the context of the country’s commendable commitment and efforts to ensure these life-saving vaccines are accessible globally,” she added.

India crosses 100 crore COVID vaccine mark

On Thursday, India achieved the historic feat of administering over 100 crores of coronavirus vaccine doses since the national vaccination drive was kickstarted. In order to celebrate the achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi. The vaccination drive in India was launched on 16 January, 2021 with the frontline workers being eligible for the inoculation from 2 February.

Gradually, the immunisation campaign was expanded to include persons above the age of 60 and above 45 with comorbidities from 1 March. From 1 April, all people above 45 were eligible and from 1 May, all people above the age of 18 were allowed to get the vaccine shot. According to the CoWIN portal, so far the nation has administered more than 1,00,05,16,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and more than 19,00,000 were done today.

It is also pertinent to note that Uttar Pradesh administered the highest number of COVID-19 vaccine doses. According to the state-wise vaccine coverage published on the MyGov website, UP is followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh. 12,08,84,032 doses were administered in UP.

