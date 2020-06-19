WHO Hopes For Hundreds Of Millions Of COVID-19 Vaccine Doses This Year

World Health Organisation's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan on Thursday, June 18 said that WHO is hoping for hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses that can be effectively produced this year and 2 billion doses by the end of 2021. She added that WHO is making up plans to help decide who should get the first doses once a vaccine is out in the market.

According to the international media reports, frontline workers such as healthcare professionals and medics will be prioritised as they are more vulnerable to catching the disease in the course of their work.

'Should not lose hope'

While speaking to international media, the WHO official noted that vaccine development is a complex task that comes with a lot of uncertainty but people should not lose hope and give up. Swaminathan praised the ambition for hundreds of millions of doses this year as optimistic.

As per reports, around 10 potential vaccines are now in human trials. Many countries around the world have reportedly started making deals with pharmaceutical companies to order doses.

Earlier in the day, the WHO chief scientist had said that the organisation is now looking at the interim data collected from the trial conducted by several countries of HIV drugs Lopinavir and Ritonavir for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Her comments came after WHO said on June 17 that it had ceased the testing of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine in the trial as the cure of COVID-19 because the studies revealed it is not beneficial. However, according to reports, Swaminathan has said that more research is needed to find out if hydroxychloroquine could prevent the contraction of the novel coronavirus.

