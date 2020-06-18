WHO Now Looking Into Interim Data Collected By Countries On HIV Drugs For COVID-19

The World Health Organisation (WHO) chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on June 18 that the organisation is now looking at the interim data collected from the trial conducted by several countries of HIV drugs Lopinavir and Ritonavir for the treatment of coronavirus infected patients. Her comments came after WHO said on June 17 that it had ceased the testing of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine in the trial as the cure of COVID-19 because the studies revealed it is not beneficial. However, according to reports, Swaminathan has said that more research is needed to find out if hydroxychloroquine could prevent the contraction of the novel coronavirus.

Moreover, WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that one of the “key priorities” at this time when the global COVID-19 cases have surpassed 8.3 million is for the entire world to remain focussed on fast-tracking research on how to treat the patients. He also indicated that researchers have agreed to investigate the existing potential drugs and even steroids. This came after UK revealed positive results of a steroid, Dexamethasone on severely ill patients of COVID-19. WHO has noted that for people who are on the treatment only on oxygen, the common steroid can reduce the mortality rate by one fifth. However, it remains non-beneficial for patients with moderate symptoms of COVID-19.

Read - WHO Scientist Hopes For Vaccine End Of Next Year

WHO chief, “One of the key priorities identified was for the world to focus on accelerating research around treating patients with COVID-19. Specifically, researchers agreed to investigate existing drugs with potential, including steroids.”

"WHO also developed a core protocol, which has been adapted and used by researchers around the world," he added.

Read - WHO Says Use 'breakthrough' Covid Drug Dexamethasone Only Under Supervision; Cautions

Brazil recommends hydroxychloroquine

Despite WHO ceasing research on hydroxychloroquine and US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revoking the emergency use of the drug, Brazil said that they will now recommend the use of the anti-malarial drug to not only treat children but also pregnant women for early treatment of COVID-19. According to media reports, the Brazilian health ministry held a press conference in Brasilia a few hours after FDA said it is “not advisable” to use hydroxychloroquine for the patients infected with the novel coronavirus and cited a latest scientific research.

Read - WHO Halts Trial Of Hydroxychloroquine, Says Drug Not Effective In COVID-19 Treatment

Read - WHO Sees 'green Shoots Of Hope' As Countries Ramp Up COVID-19 Testing, Tracing

(Inputs: Agency/Image: AP)