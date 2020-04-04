Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Organising Premier League Coronavirus Fund For NHS

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson is in the midst of organizing a coronavirus fund involving the other 19 Premier League club captains. The goal of the coronavirus fund is to finance the National Health Service (NHS) that have been kept busy since the coronavirus outbreak in the UK. Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson decided to take action after criticism from the government officials towards footballers not playing their part and being labeled 'immoral'.

Premier League stars slammed as 'immoral'

Amidst the coronavirus crisis, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United announced 20 percent wage cuts for non-paying staff members while the football stars continued to receive their full salaries. Health Secretary Matt Hancock made a few strong comments on footballers not 'playing their part' during the coronavirus crisis. This sparked Liverpool star Jordan Henderson to set up a coronavirus fund along with the other Premier League captains.

Liverpool star Jordan Henderson setting up coronavirus fund

Although Jordan Henderson and Liverpool are only two wins away from being crowned Premier League champions, the Reds have been forced to wait a while longer ever since the coronavirus outbreak suspended football in England. However, in the meantime, the Liverpool captain has a new job on hand. According to reports from The Times, Jordan Henderson has spent the last few days contacting other Premier League club captains to set up a coronavirus fund for the NHS.

The Liverpool and England international footballer Jordan Henderson is organising a 'Premier League Coronavirus Crisis Fund' to donate millions to the NHS.



What a fantastic response - well done @JHenderson.



The virus continues to bring out the best in society. — Professor Karol Sikora (@ProfKarolSikora) April 3, 2020

Henderson receives praise for coronavirus fund setup

The coronavirus fund looks set to raise millions of pounds for the NHS in this time of crisis. The Liverpool midfielder was praised by a number of journalists and pundits for taking up the impressive initiative. The other Premier League captains are reportedly on board with the idea and there is a wholesome positive response from the players in the English top-flight. The contacts have been made with several banks over setting up the fund and footballers will be requested to contribute.

All 20 Premier League captains were on a call this am and area discussed was giving a donation, which wd be many millions of pounds, to NHS. No specifics decided on yet but call was chaired by Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson. Plans affordable long before Matt Hancock comments. — Martha Kelner (@marthakelner) April 3, 2020

