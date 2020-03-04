The Debate
WHO Joins TikTok To Provide 'reliable And Timely Health Advise' Amid Coronavirus Scare

Rest of the World News

Amid the increasing fears of deadly coronavirus, the World Health Organisation has “teamed up” with a video-sharing social networking website, TikTok.

WHO

Amid the increasing fears of deadly coronavirus, the World Health Organisation has “teamed up” with a video-sharing social networking website, TikTok in order to spread awareness about the deadly virus. As COVID-19 spreads to more than 70 countries including India, with more than 93,000 confirmed cases worldwide, WHO posted videos on TikTok about how an individual can prevent the pathogen from spreading and said it is for "reliable and timely health advise". The UN health agency debut on the platform on March 1 and in just a few days it has nearly 189.4 thousand followers and more than a million likes. 

Read -  17 Indians Abroad Infected With Coronavirus: MEA

Read - Coronavirus Live Updates: Delhi CM Set Up State-task Force To Control The Situation

'Make use of communication'

Since false information can result in a greater level of panic among people, netizens were seen hailing the move on social media. However, even though some internet users were seen mocking the move but most were supportive and admitted that it will be “helpful” since most of the “younger crowd” is active on the platform. 

Read -  Australians Panic Buy Toilet Paper Rolls Amid Coronavirus Dread, Netizens Confused

WHO reports 1,700 new cases of coronavirus

Meanwhile, WHO has confirmed more than 1,700 new cases of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) outside mainland China while the total number of infected people has exceeded 10,000. The UN health agency also said in its coronavirus disease situation report that the total number of confirmed cases outside China had increased by 1,792 to 10,566 in 72 countries. It further added that the death toll outside China had risen by 37 to 166, as per reports. 

Read - Screening 88 People Who Came In Contact With Delhi Coronavirus Patient: Kejriwal

Read - Tasmania: Shoppers Warned After Coronavirus Patient Visits Supermarket

