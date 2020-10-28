WHO: Record 2.8 Million COVID-19 Cases Reported In The Past Week Worldwide

The World Health Organization on October 27 reported 2.8 million cases of the novel coronavirus in 7 days, setting a global record. The maximum number of cases come from various European regions as 1.3 million cases have been reported from here in the past week. There is a 33 per cent increase in cases from this region and a 35 per cent increase in fatalities when compared with last week. Europe is witnessing a second wave of the deadly virus and various parts of the region have been placed under a lockdown again.

(Number of COVID-19 cases reported weekly by WHO Region, and global deaths, 30 December 2019 through 25 October 2020. Image Credits: Reliefweb.int)

As per the reports by reliefweb.int, there was also a surge in cases in the Region of the Americas, Eastern-Mediterranean and African regions. There was a decline reported in the South-East Asia region and also the Western Pacific region has shown a slight decline in new cases and deaths in the past 7 days. The reports says, “Despite regional variations the countries reporting the highest number of cases in the past week remain the same as the previous 3 weeks: India, the United States of America, France, Brazil and the United Kingdom”.

A new global record

In Africa there have been 32,000 new cases and 800 new deaths over the past week. The region accounts for around 1 per cent of new global cases and 2 per cent of new global deaths. South Africa, Kenya, and Ethiopia show the maximum number of cases. Various regions in America reported a total of 880,000 new cases and 17,000 new deaths, which accounts for 31 per cent and 43 per cent of the global total respectively. The United States, Brazil, and Argentina continue to report the highest number of new cases and fatalities.

Recently, Colombia just crossed 1 million total cases. From the Eastern Mediterranean region, 159,000 new cases and 4,000 deaths have been reported in the past week with Jordan reporting a massive acceleration of new cases. After this, comes Bahrain with the highest cumulative cases of 47,001 per 1 million population. While all the regions are showing a hike, a downward trend has been observed in the South East Asia region. There has been a decrease in cases from India, Indonesia, Myanmar, Maldives and Bhutan while other countries continue to fluctuate.

(Number of COVID-19 cases and deaths reported weekly by the WHO African Region, as of 25 October 2020. Image Credits: Reliefweb.int)

(Number of COVID-19 cases and deaths reported weekly by the WHO Region of the Americas, as of 25 October 2020. Image Credits: Releiefweb.int)

(Number of COVID-19 cases and deaths reported weekly by the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region, as of 25 October 2020. Image Credits: Reliefweb.int)

(Number of COVID-19 cases and deathsreported weekly by the WHO European Region, as of 25 October 2020. Image Credits: Reliefweb.int)

(Number of COVID-19 cases and deaths reported weekly by the WHO South-East Asia Region, as of 25 October 2020. Image Credits: Reliefweb.int)

(Image Credits: PTI/Pixabay)