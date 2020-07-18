World Records 1 Million Coronavirus Cases In 100 Hours For The First Time Ever

Crossing another grim milestone, the global cases of coronavirus passed 14 million mark on July 18. With over 602,757 fatalities, this also marked the first time that the number of positive cases rose by 1 million in under 100 hours. While it took over three months to cross the first million, cases from 13 million to 14 million rose merely in three days.

A majority of these cases are being reported in the United States of America where the pandemic has killed 1,39,266 people and affected 36,47,715. On July 17, the country reported over 77,000 cases, in contrast to the European nation of Sweden, which has reported 77,281 cases since the pandemic started. The deadly infection has not even spared major world leaders like Jair Bolsonaro, Boris Johnson who tested positive in the previous months. Meanwhile, the cultural divided on wearing masks, to slow the spread of the COVID-19 is increasing.

Brazil second-worst affected

In Latin America, the cases are surging at an alarming rate. Brazil which is the second-worst affected by the pandemic has reported 2,040,328 over cases and 77, 851 fatalities. India, which reported over 34,000 new cases on July 18 has reported a total of 1,038716 cases and 26273 deaths.

This comes as major countries in Europe and Pacific have flattened the curve and are now reopening their borders. Recently, the terrace of the iconic French monument Eiffel tower opened for parties giving another reason for people to rejoice amid the coronavirus pandemic. France had earlier closed the tower in mid-march. After infections in the country plunged, it was reopened for public on June 25.

The tower was opened on conditions of people wearing masks and maintaining safe distances. However, since its reopening last week, only a few people have been following the given guidelines. Meanwhile, elaborating on the experience, a French student, reportedly said that it was the apt time to party in the open air adding that she felt like people had forgotten about the coronavirus.

