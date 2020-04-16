WHO Reviewing Impact After US Halted Its Funding Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

World Health Organisation (WHO) chief said on April 15 that the UN agency is reviewing the impact of freezing of funds by the United States on its work.

World Health Organisation (WHO) chief said on April 15 that the UN agency is reviewing the impact of freezing of funds by the United States on its work. During the daily press briefing, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the organisation’s performance in tackling this pandemic will also be reviewed by the member states in due course.

Dr Ghebreyesus assured that transparency and accountability of the performance review will be maintained as part of the usual process put in place by member states. He added that areas for improvement will be identified from such review and there will be lessons to learn but his focus is currently on stopping the virus and saving lives.

“WHO is grateful to the many nations, organizations and individuals who have expressed their support and commitment to WHO in recent days, including their financial commitment,” said Dr Ghebreyesus.

'Mismanagement of crisis'

During the White House press conference on April 14, US President Donald Trump announced the halt of funds for the WHO while accusing the UN agency of mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis. Trump had said that a review is being conducted to assess the WHO’s role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.

Responding to Trump’s announcement, the WHO chief said that they are working with a singular focus of saving lives and there is no time to waste. Ghebreyesus took to Twitter to share the updated response plan and strategy and, in an apparent response to Trump’s announcement, said that the health agency is working to serve all people.

