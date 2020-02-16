WHO Says Coronavirus Outbreak Is Still An Emergency For China

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, reportedly said the coronavirus outbreak is still an emergency for China and it is impossible to tell where the epidemic will spread. Speaking at a Munich Security Conference in Germany, the WHO director told the international media that he was encouraged by China’s response and preventive measures that the government had taken to curb the global contagion of the COVID-19. The mainland China confirmed on February 15 that there were 2,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus detected in the country, and the death toll on that particular day has risen to at least 142, suggest reports.

Total confirmed cases now stand at 68,584 in China

A total of 1,666 patients have reportedly died in China due to contraction of the novel coronavirus, and the total figures of the infection cases now stand at 68,584. Over 550 cases of coronavirus have been reported in over two dozen countries worldwide, and three deaths have been confirmed abroad, one each in Japan, France, and the Philippines, said reports.

Read Coronavirus Outbreak: China Reports Drop In New Cases For Third Consecutive Day

Read Countries Issue Health And Travel Advisory To Citizens Amid Coronavirus Scare

First fatality reported from Europe

The first fatality from the deadly coronavirus was reported by Europe when a tourist from China who tested positive for coronavirus succumbed to declining health, confirmed reports. French officials told the media on February 15 that the death of the infected Chinese tourist in France has made Europe the first country to report fatality from the malignant Wuhan Virus and fourth outside mainland China where the epidemic originated.

Meanwhile, the United States is reportedly set to dispatch a chartered flight to Japan to repatriate the American nationals on the quarantined cruise liner Diamond Princess docked off at Yokohama coast in Japan, where thousands have been restrained aboard on a lockdown when a Hong Konger tested positive for coronavirus.

Read Coronavirus Outbreak: Canada To Evacuate Its Citizens From Quarantined Ship In Japan

Read US Woman From Cruise Ship Docked In Cambodia Tests Positive For Coronavirus