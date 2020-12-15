Trump Reverses Plan To Prioritise White House Officials For COVID-19 Vaccine

The United States commenced its first round of vaccination on December 14, raising hopes of millions of Americans that the devastating COVID-19 pandemic would end soon. A critical care nurse in New York became the first one on American soil to be inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. While frontline workers are leading the inoculation list, a report by the New York Times stated that White House members also have a fair chance of being the initial recipients of the jab.

When incumbent President Donald Trump was asked about the same, said posted a tweet asserting that White House staffers should receive the vaccine "later in the programme". Talking about himself, he stated that he would receive the vaccine at its designated time.

People working in the White House should receive the vaccine somewhat later in the program, unless specifically necessary. I have asked that this adjustment be made. I am not scheduled to take the vaccine, but look forward to doing so at the appropriate time. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

'Congratulations US'

Earlier, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to congratulate the country and the world. "First Vaccine Administered. Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!" he tweeted.

Trump had termed the FDA's decision to approve the Coronavirus vaccine as a 'medical miracle' and thanked all the scientists, doctors, and workers for the vaccine. The outgoing US President had also stated that his administration had disbursed over two hundred million dollars to Pfizer for the development of over a hundred million doses of the vaccine. Trump further assured that the vaccine will be free for all Americans.

Meanwhile, the head of the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed on December 14 said that the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine would be delivered to the states from December 14 morning (local time) onwards. As many as 145 distribution sites would receive vaccine doses on Monday, December 14, 425 sites on Tuesday, December 15, and 66 sites on Wednesday, December 16.

