WHO Says 'science, Solutions & Solidarity' Can Beat COVID; Tells To Prep For Next Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic could be defeated through science, solutions and solidarity, the World Health Organization on November 5 asserted reiterating its call for togetherness. The remarks came ahead of the World Health Assembly, which has been rescheduled for next week from the earlier planned May. WHA, which is the organization’s decision-making body, has been summoned to chart course for response and global health priorities amid the pandemic.

The deadly coronavirus pandemic which emerged almost a year ago in Wuhan has now spiralled to infect over 48,682, 146 people across 190 countries and regions. In addendum, it has also lead to 1,233,330 fatalities, latest tally by US-based John Hopkins University stated.

WHO’s 3 messages to the resumed World Health Assembly #WHA73: 1. We can beat #COVID19 with science, solutions and solidarity 2. We must not backslide on our critical health goals 3. We must prepare for the next pandemic now #WHA73 https://t.co/ZnTMcJmABR — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) November 5, 2020

In a statement published on its website, the UN agency also lauded governments that have effectively curbed the spread of the virus. In addition, it also opined about the goal of equally distributing vaccine besides lauding the effectiveness of its COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT), which is tasked with the acceleration, development, production, and equitable access of coronavirus vaccine.

“Although this is a global crisis, many countries and cities have successfully prevented or controlled transmission with a comprehensive, evidence-based approach. For the first time, the world has rallied behind a plan to accelerate the development of the vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics we need, and to ensure they are available to all countries on the basis of equity. The Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator is delivering real results," the statement read.

WHO declares result on Remdesivir

Meanwhile, in what the United Nations (UN) health agency called “world’s largest randomised control trial” on COVID-19 therapeutics, WHO has generated conclusive evidence on the effectiveness of repurposed medications - Remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir/ritonavir and interferon for treating COVID-19 patients. In a surprise finding, WHO concluded that these four COVID-19 therapeutics “appeared to have little or no effect on 28-day mortality or the in-hospital course of COVID-19 among hospitalized patients.”

Spanning in over 30 countries, the ‘Solidarity Therapeutics Trial’ overseen by WHO had begun in March to monitor the effects of these treatments on overall mortality, need for ventilation, along with the duration for which the patient is required to hospitalised. Meanwhile, other uses of the four mentioned repurposed drugs such as treatment of COVID-19 patients in the community or for preventing the spread of infections.

