WHO Warns Of 'significant Alteration' To Lifestyles Until COVID-19 Vaccine Is Found

The World Health Organisation (WHO) cautioned that people around the world may face “significant alteration” to their lives until there is a vaccine or effective treatment for COVID-19. Dr Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO health emergencies program, said during a press briefing on May 8 that there is a path out but emphasised the need for remaining “ever vigilant”.

“And we may have to have a significant alteration to our lifestyles until we get to a point where we have an effective vaccine or an effective treatment,” Dr Ryan added.

Acknowledging the effects of physical distancing, the WHO official said that the team at the UN health agency also feels it like the rest of the world. Dr Ryan said that the team members have not shaken hands or hugged their friends in 18 weeks. While he hinted at the possibility of partial school openings and returns to workplaces with appropriate safety measures, the official said that concerts and sports will be much more difficult to organise safely.

Estimated resource required

The WHO has announced the estimated resource required to deliver the updated Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan for COVID-19. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the updated plan estimates $1.7 billion required by the UN agency to respond to COVID-19, across the three levels of the organisation till the end of 2020.

“This estimate includes the funds that WHO has already received to date, leaving WHO’s COVID-19 response with a funding gap of 1.3 billion USD for 2020,” said the top WHO official during the daily press briefing.

The WHO chief clarified that the estimate only covers the needs of the UN health agency and not the entire global need. He added that the updated strategic plan takes into account the lessons learned by the team so far, strengthening WHO’s role in global and regional coordination.

“WHO will continue to provide technical, operational and logistics support to countries, and we will continue to update and adapt our guidance according to local needs,” said Dr Ghebreyesus.

(Image credit: AP)