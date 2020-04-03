WHO Shares 'protective Measures' For Differently-abled People Amid COVID-19 Crisis

As the deadly coronavirus outbreak continues to tighten its grip on the world, the World Health Organisation laid out new guidelines for people with special needs during these times on April 3. According to the United Nations health agency, populations who are differently-abled may be “impacted more significantly” with the fatal virus which has now spread to over 204 countries and has infected more than a million people. From governments to communities, WHO listed a range of steps to ensure that people who might be more vulnerable to contract the fatal COVID-19 are shielded.

Apart from the usual social distancing rules, WHO has advised governments to ensure public health information and communication is accessible to all population including sign language, converting messages to “Easy Read” format, developing written information, financial compensation among other suggestions. It also stated that authorities should ensure the agencies working for the differently-abled people shall have less bureaucratic recruitment barriers while still maintaining protection measures, as well as short-term financial support to such organisations.

NEW WHO guidance on disability during #COVID19. Populations with #disability may be impacted more significantly by #coronavirus. This can be mitigated if simple actions & protective measures are taken

👉 https://t.co/HPktRsm8Cv pic.twitter.com/FRUdcbPDEV — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 3, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 55,163 lives worldwide as of April 3. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 204 countries and has infected at least 1,039,158 people. Out of the total infections, 220,076 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic on March 11 while the virus has now spread to all continents except Antarctica, resulting in thousands of deaths worldwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom further even urged all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate. Tedros said, that the word 'Pandemic' cannot be used lightly or carelessly due to its strong connotation.

