Haryana: 107 Foreign Nationals Who Attended Markaz Booked; FIR Registered

Following a major health scare that happened after several COVID-19 positive cases emerged from an event held in Nizamuddin Markaz, 107 foreign nationals Markaz attendees were booked in Haryana.

The Haryana police have registered 5 FIRs against the foreign nationals who had attended Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin. The FIRs is registered under section 14 of the foreign national act.

This comes as several people who participated in the event have tested positive for Coronavirus from various regions of the country. A total of 2,361 people have been brought out from Markaz in Nizamuddin in a joint operation by authorities, out of which, 617 have been sent to hospitals while the rest have been sent to different quarantine facilities.

960 foreigners blacklisted

As many as 960 foreigners have been blacklisted and their tourist visas have been cancelled in connection with the Tablighi Jamaat event.

"In the case of Tablighi Jamaat, Nizamuddin, MHA has directed Delhi Police and DGPs of other concerned states to take necessary legal action against 960 foreigners for violating the provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005," Office of the Home Minister stated.

"In the case of Tablighi Jamaat, Nizamuddin, 960 foreigners have been blacklisted and their tourist visas cancelled after they were found involved in activities related to Tablighi Jamat," it added. The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases across India were linked to the gathering, including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana.

Earlier, reports came in from various hospitals where Jamaat members and attendees of Markaz have been quarantined that they are allegedly misbehaving, moreover intentionally spitting increasing the risk of spread of the deadly novel virus.

An FIR has been registered against six people from Tablighi Jamaat who were in quarantine at MMG District Hospital for 'walking around the ward without their trousers on and making lewd gestures towards the nurses'. The patients have been shifted to Raj Kumar Goel Institute of Technology & kept under quarantine.

