WHO Praises Indian Government's Response To Novel Coronavirus Crisis

World Health Organisation's Regional Emergency Director Dr. Roderico Ofrin has lauded the Indian government for its efforts in battling Coronavirus. He said that several steps have been taken by the government keeping the population and size in mind. WHO is working with the Ministry of Health to stop the spread by encouraging people to maintain social distancing as well as providing training for those on the frontline.

'A proper surveillance system is working'

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Dr. Ofrin called India's response to battle COVID-19 as "comprehensive" as "it is acting properly on various levels". He said that the World Health Organization is working with the Ministry of Health and supporting it in different ways. While he expressed satisfaction with the steps taken so far he also said that there was no "one sentence or simple answer for the situation in India.

"India is a huge country with so many states and union territories hence it is difficult to answer in simple words but what I know very well is that remote areas are also taken care of. A proper surveillance system is working to ensure that people with potential problems are tracked and provided with necessary treatments," said the senior officer.

'We might have to live with Coronavirus as a disease'

Dr. Ofrin said that India is collaborating with the rest of the world in conducting proper research and finding a vaccine for coronavirus. "Access to medical research and journals is very helpful and a global partnership is required to fight this battle. Preparation of any vaccine takes time but what could ramp the speed up is cooperation," added the head of regional emergencies, Southeast Asia.

On being asked how long was this situation going to continue for, he said that we might have to be ready to treat COVID-19 as a disease and live with it. "There is no time frame or certainty as things stand now. It can't be said that the whole thing will end after so and so date or month. We might have to live with Coronavirus as a disease", he said.

Regarding the solution, the officer suggested practising hygiene. While the government has its role and responsibilities, it is important that people "took their own care by doing simple things". All you have to do for now is "wash hands, do not cough or sneeze in open and maintain social distancing" as that is certainly helpful in stopping the virus spread.

