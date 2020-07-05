United States Reports More Than 50,000 COVID-19 Cases Third Day In A Row

The United States for the third straight day in a row reported more than 50,000 COVID-19 cases on Friday. According to reports, the US recorded 51,842 positive COVID-19 cases on July 3 which makes it the third consecutive day that the country has seen more than 50,000 cases in a 24-hour span.

Crisis in the US worsens

As per reports, one of the worst-hit states Florida alone saw 11,458 cases on July 2 which signified the second day in a row that the state has seen more than 10,000 in less than 24 hours.

Despite the continued rise in COVID-19 cases and the country being a hotspot for the virus, US President Donald Trump claimed during his Fourth of July rally that the country was doing fine and was on the path to a tremendous victory against the pandemic. Trump then added that America would come out stronger and greater than ever before after the virus was defeated.

COVID-19 has infected about 11,141,020 people worldwide and the global death toll has crossed the 527,00 mark according to the John Hopkins University coronavirus resource centre. The United States is currently the global epicentre of the virus having reported 2,817,620 positive coronavirus cases and more than 129,575 deaths.

The novel coronavirus first appeared in China late last year and the country has been heavily criticised for its role in allegedly keeping the origin and pandemic potential of COVID-19 a secret from the world. While it is believed that the virus originated at a wet market in Wuhan, some leaders have voiced theories that the virus was manufactured in a Wuhan laboratory.

