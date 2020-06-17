WHO Welcomes Trial Results Of Dexamethasone, Congratulates UK Govt And Oxford

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on June 16 welcomed the preliminary clinical trial results from the United Kingdom that show dexamethasone, a steroid, can be lifesaving for coronavirus patients under ventilator or oxygen support. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom congratulated the government of the United Kingdom, which partially funded the trials that were led by Oxford University.

"This is the first treatment to be shown to reduce mortality in patients with COVID-19 requiring oxygen or ventilator support. This is great news and I congratulate the Government of the UK, the University of Oxford, and the many hospitals and patients in the UK who have contributed to this lifesaving scientific breakthrough," Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General was quoted as saying on its official website.

The recent trial conducted by scientists suggests that dexamethasone, a cheap and easily available drug can be used in the treatment of coronavirus patients. According to the study, 2,100 patients who were given dexamethasone were compared with over 4,000 others who did not receive the drug. The results showed that one-third of deaths were prevented in patients under ventilator support and one fifth for patients under oxygen support.

The United Kingdom government is planning to deliver 2,00,000 courses of the drug to hospitals across the country, said Matt Hancock, British Health Minister on Tuesday. The United Kingdom was reportedly stockpiling the drug since March when the trials of dexamethasone and hydroxychloroquine started in the country.

Dexamethasone

According to WHO, dexamethasone is a steroid that has been used since the 1960s to reduce inflammation in a range of conditions, including inflammatory disorders and certain cancers. It has been listed on the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines since 1977 in multiple formulations and is currently off-patent and affordably available in most countries.

