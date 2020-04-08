WHO Warns Against Easing COVID-19 Measures Too Early, States Risks Of Falling Back

Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has engulfed the globe, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday, April 7 warned against the easing of measures too early. According to international media reports, WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier in a virtual briefing stated that in order to not have a fallback, the most important part is to not let go of the measures. Citing an example, Lindmeier said that it is similar to being sick.

'Masks not enough'

Earlier, WHO Chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said that “masks alone cannot stop the pandemic”, instead the governments should try to identify people with the virus and treat them in isolation.

Giving a perspective over the confusion regarding wearing masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus, he had said that communities that are unable to meet other standards of hygiene like cleaning hands and social distancing, “could consider using masks”.

Ghebreyesus also added that certain steps required to stem the spread of coronavirus can be harder to achieve in communities that witness a shortage of water or where people live in cramped conditions.

Coronavirus Crisis

Presently, there are around 1,419,142 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, which has led to the death of around 81,512 people. Along with it, around 301,497 people have reportedly recovered. Leading the number of global positive cases of coronavirus, the United States has become the new epicentre of the pandemic surpassing China, Italy, and Iran.

Meanwhile, according to the latest update of the Union Health Ministry, about 4,789 cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported in the country including 4,312 active cases. While 124 deaths have been reported overall, around 353 people have been cured. Currently, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

In a bid to tackle the growing crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, stating that "social distancing" is the only way to contain the disease which is spreading rapidly across the world.

