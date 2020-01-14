Will Canada Bear The Expenses Of Harry, Meghan's Security Bill?

The Canadian Government has still not decided if they will bear the brunt of the security costs that are associated with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to spend equal time in Canada and Britain. In an interview with local media, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that discussions on the matter were still pending.

Couple's future security concerns remain undecided

Trudeau added on Monday that they had not yet made the final decision on the subject. Recently Harry and Meghan shocked the world by announcing that they will be stepping down as 'senior royals' and also took a step back from their royal duties. Trudeau said that Canadians as a whole were very supportive of having Harry and Meghan live in Canada but also added that there were still a lot of pending discussions that had to take place.

Canadian finance minister Bill Morneau in an interview stated, that PM Trudeau had given his assurances to the Queen that Canada would cover the security costs for Harry and Meghan. According to reports, if Canada accepts the cost for security for Harry and Meghan and their baby son Archie then the cost would be close to $1.3 million per year.

Former Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Larry Busch was of the opinion that the Royal couple could refuse security provided by the Canadian government. According to reports, the former security officer ran security detail for American Presidents and the Royal Family.

Chief of a New York-based security firm, Mike Zimet said that if Prince Harry and Markle need security, then a whole new framework will have to be built around them. According to reports, Zimet's firm has provided security for prominent political personalities such as Bernie Sanders and Hollywood actors such as Alec Baldwin.

Head of Canada-based GloProSec Preventative Services, Joe Balz said that the level of security cover required for the Royal couple will be based on the intensity of the threat. According to reports, Balz is a former RCMP officer and has provided security to the Royal family and a few other heads of state.