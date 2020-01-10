Prince Harry, Meghan's Move To Canada Could Be Costly For Taxpayers: Security Experts

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent announcement that they were stepping down from the senior roles of the royal family, Canadian taxpayers could be subject to paying millions in taxes if the couple decides to move to Canada, security experts reportedly said. Prince Harry and Markle's decision to move to Canada could materialise as they recently stated that their main goal is to attain financial independence.

'Canadian government will have a legal duty'

According to reports, security experts said that the Canadian government will most likely have a legal duty to provide security cover to the Royal couple. The legal obligation comes as Canada is a part of the British Commonwealth of countries with Queen Elizabeth as the head of their state.

Former Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Larry Busch was of the opinion that the Royal couple could refuse security provided by the Canadian government. According to reports, the former security officer ran security detail for American Presidents and the Royal Family.

Chief of a New York-based security firm, Mike Zimet said that if Prince Harry and Markle need security, then a whole new framework will have to be built around them. According to reports, Zimet's firm has provided security for prominent political personalities such as Bernie Sanders and Hollywood actors such as Alec Baldwin.

Head of Canada-based GloProSec Preventative Services, Joe Balz said that the level of security cover required for the Royal couple will be based on the intensity of the threat. According to reports, Balz is a former RCMP officer and has provided security to the Royal family and a few other heads of state.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big announcement

In a big announcement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on January 8 said that they will be stepping back as 'senior members' of the Royal family. In addition to this, the couple also said that their goal will be to become financially independent in the near future.

The decision by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prompted the Buckingham Palace to release a statement that read-

"Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through".

However, not many people received their decision in a positive way.

