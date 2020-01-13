Prince Harry, Meghan's Possible Move To Canada Sparks Interest Among Locals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's announcement of 'stepping back' as 'senior members' of the Royal family has sparked curiosity on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. Reportedly, Meghan visited Canada to be with her son Archie after spending holidays last year in towns on the southern end of Vancouver Island on Canada's west coast. The couple's intention to spend more time in North America has reportedly led the onlookers to suspect that they might shift to Canada which recognises Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state.

One of the residents of Sidney on the Saanich Peninsula reportedly denied being a 'royal follower' until the couple come into town. He then confessed that Prince Harry and Meghan's visit 'of course piques interest'. These towns on the peninsula have reportedly been popular among retirees for its laid-back pace of life and proximity to ferries to the British Columbia mainland. The towns have less than 20,000 residents and are filled with ocean-themed gift shops, boutiques, and fish-and-chip huts. Since their vacation, the couple has sparked interests and fascination of the residents.

Read - Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Find Royal Family Members 'unfriendly, Jealous': Reports

Curious resident will respect privacy

However, despite their curiosity, the locals are reportedly determined to give Prince Harry and Meghan their privacy. A resident of North Saanich told an international media outlet that there are many 'hidden mansions' and the locals are trying to figure out where will they move in.

The owner of a shop in Sidney also said that the 'last thing they want' is people taking their pictures when they come in. However, the fact of the royals settling amid the locals would become normal once people get 'used to the idea'. Reportedly, many residents even declined to speak with the reporters in order to respect the couple's privacy.

Read - Prince Harry To Meet Queen Elizabeth For Discussion Over Duke, Duchess's Future Roles

According to reports, security experts said that the Canadian government is most likely to have a legal duty to provide security cover to the couple. The legal obligation comes as Canada is a part of the British Commonwealth of countries with the Queen as the head of their state.

Former Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) was of the opinion that Prince Harry and Meghan could refuse security provided by the Canadian government. Chief of a New York-based security firm, Mike Zimet said that if Prince Harry and Markle need security, then a whole new framework will have to be built around them.

Read - Prince Harry And Meghan Hopeful Talks On Future Roles End ‘sooner Rather Than Later’

Read - Prince Harry Delays Plans To Join Meghan In Canada Amid Royal Split Talks

