Woman Captures Photo Of Cloud That Looks Like 'Jesus With His Arms Outstretched'

A British woman Caroline Hawthorne recently captured a photo of a cloud that according to a few people looked like Jesus Christ with his arms outstretched. According to reports, Caroline was at her house when she noticed the cloud formation outside her kitchen window on January 4. While speaking to a local media outlet, Caroline said that it was a quite odd cloud formation, adding that the sky was cloudy that day when she clicked the picture.

Netizens quote the bible

The 'divine' pictures prompted a lot of people to post funny comments and a few even went on to quote the bible.

...This Jesus who has been taken up from you into heaven will return in the same way as you have seen him going into heaven." Acts 1:11 ~ "I am the Alpha and the Omega," says the Lord God, "the one who is and who was and who is to come, the almighty." Rev, 1:8 — 🏰🌸CreatorGod🌹 (@_GodCreator_) May 17, 2019

Gosh yes, I have seen images of dragons, pigs, horses and a whole host of various cloud formations too. Wonder what the “Cloud Appreciation Society” makes of these images. 😹 — rupert (@rupert72336762) May 17, 2019

Yep, that's Jesus telling Britons that Brexit was a bad idea and He's sending locusts and other pestilence over that forsaken land. 🙏😛 — Joey the Resister (@JVHM2012) April 19, 2017

'Divine' pictures of Jesus Christ

This is not the first time such an incident has caught the attention of many people. Another person Monica Aramayo reportedly captured a picture of the sun shining through the clouds in Argentina. People went on to compare the picture to the huge statue of Jesus Christ located in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Another picture of the sun shining through the clouds was captured by Alredo Lo Brutto in Agropoli, Italy. According to reports, Brutto said that he was enchanted by what he saw and people again compared it to the Christ statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

While taking a walk in the woods a woman claimed that she saw Jesus Christ. In order to back up her claim, Shae House posted a video on YouTube. Shae went on to describe that she didn't notice the image till the time she looked into her camera lens with concentration. According to reports, Shae found 'Jesus's' image at the Blackwater Creek trail.