The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Woman Captures Photo Of Cloud That Looks Like 'Jesus With His Arms Outstretched'

Rest of the World News

A British woman Caroline Hawthorne recently captured a photo of a cloud that according to a few people looks like Jesus Christ with his arms outstretched.

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Woman

A British woman Caroline Hawthorne recently captured a photo of a cloud that according to a few people looked like Jesus Christ with his arms outstretched. According to reports, Caroline was at her house when she noticed the cloud formation outside her kitchen window on January 4. While speaking to a local media outlet, Caroline said that it was a quite odd cloud formation, adding that the sky was cloudy that day when she clicked the picture.

Netizens quote the bible

The 'divine' pictures prompted a lot of people to post funny comments and a few even went on to quote the bible.

Read: Baby Jesus Goes Missing From Popular Florida Nativity Scene

Read: Jesus Christ's Life Has Been An 'Inspiration To Humanity': President Kovind

Read: This Video Game Will Allow Users To Play As Jesus Christ. Watch Trailer

Read: Christmas 2019: India Celebrates The Birth Of Jesus Christ With Carols & Sand Art

'Divine' pictures of Jesus Christ

This is not the first time such an incident has caught the attention of many people. Another person Monica Aramayo reportedly captured a picture of the sun shining through the clouds in Argentina. People went on to compare the picture to the huge statue of Jesus Christ located in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Another picture of the sun shining through the clouds was captured by Alredo Lo Brutto in Agropoli, Italy. According to reports, Brutto said that he was enchanted by what he saw and people again compared it to the Christ statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

While taking a walk in the woods a woman claimed that she saw Jesus Christ. In order to back up her claim, Shae House posted a video on YouTube. Shae went on to describe that she didn't notice the image till the time she looked into her camera lens with concentration. According to reports, Shae found 'Jesus's' image at the Blackwater Creek trail.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SABARIMALA TEMPLE CLOSES AFTER A PEACEFUL PILGRIMAGE SEASON
PM MODI, NEPALESE COUNTERPART INAUGURATE CHECK POST AT JOGBANI-BIRATNAGAR
KEJRIWAL VS WHO AGAIN
BJP MLA OPPOSES MUMBAI 24X7
AAP TAUNTS BJP AFTER CANDIDATE LIST
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA