Christmas 2019: India Celebrates The Birth Of Jesus Christ With Carols & Sand Art

General News

From a sand artist making a colossal art in Puri to Kerala traffic police dressing up as Santa, India celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ with full zeal.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Christmas 2019

Christmas celebrations have already begun with midnight mass in churches across the globe. While Pope Francis attended the Christmas Eve Mass in St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican marking the Christmas eve, in India the annual festival is being celebrated with sand art and airport decorations. Here's how India is celebrating it. 

Police dressed up as Santa in Kerela

1.  Soldiers in Assam sang the popular Badluram ka Badan of the Assam regiment to mark the auspicious day of Christmas, while soldiers in Kashmir sang Jingle Bells against the picturesque snowy mountains. The video is shared by Indian Army. Watch it here:

2. Delhi's Indira Gandhi Airport installed 101-feet tall Christmas tree, decked with twinkling lights and decorations. The travellers were left pleasantly surprised by the unique greeting. 

3. Marking the special day, sand-artist Sudarshan Pattanaik created a huge creation on the beaches of Odisha featuring Santa Claus. The 2,500 sq ft creation using colourful sand on Puri beach is all set to create a world record for largest 3D painting on the sand.

4. In the financial capital of the world, Mumbai, a special LED light show with a landscape design dedicated to Christmas delighted travellers near the Bandra reclamation to Sea link. 

5. At Kolkata airport, Christmas festivities began a day early as Santa came riding his sleigh, spreading joy and singing & dancing all the way. The children enjoyed not only the presence of Santa but also other cartoon characters like Tom and Jerry.

 6. In Kerala, the police decided to use Santa not only to spread festive cheer but also raise awareness about road safety. Police dressed as Santa could be spotted at any road in the state.

7. Live carol and band performances delighted passengers at Chennai Airport along with special cooking, baking and icing session that left passengers delighted. 

 

Published:
COMMENT
