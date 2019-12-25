Christmas 2019: India Celebrates The Birth Of Jesus Christ With Carols & Sand Art

Christmas celebrations have already begun with midnight mass in churches across the globe. While Pope Francis attended the Christmas Eve Mass in St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican marking the Christmas eve, in India the annual festival is being celebrated with sand art and airport decorations. Here's how India is celebrating it.

Police dressed up as Santa in Kerela

1. Soldiers in Assam sang the popular Badluram ka Badan of the Assam regiment to mark the auspicious day of Christmas, while soldiers in Kashmir sang Jingle Bells against the picturesque snowy mountains. The video is shared by Indian Army. Watch it here:

#WATCH Jawans celebrate Christmas on the Line of Control in Kashmir. (Source - Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/3Msg6s82iO — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2019

2. Delhi's Indira Gandhi Airport installed 101-feet tall Christmas tree, decked with twinkling lights and decorations. The travellers were left pleasantly surprised by the unique greeting.

Ho! Ho! Ho! Santa has visited #DelhiAirport with his 101 feet Xmas Tree and a whole lot of lights, laughter and love. Love DEL? Go ahead and #VoteDELse at https://t.co/5WL6GAF6fR. #ChristmasCheer #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/AX42Zpq3LT — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) December 25, 2019

3. Marking the special day, sand-artist Sudarshan Pattanaik created a huge creation on the beaches of Odisha featuring Santa Claus. The 2,500 sq ft creation using colourful sand on Puri beach is all set to create a world record for largest 3D painting on the sand.

I have attempted for another World Record by creating largest 3D Sand Santa Claus in 2500 sq ft area at Puri beach of Odisha with message "Go Green ". #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/F7bdrFLp8R — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) December 25, 2019

4. In the financial capital of the world, Mumbai, a special LED light show with a landscape design dedicated to Christmas delighted travellers near the Bandra reclamation to Sea link.

5. At Kolkata airport, Christmas festivities began a day early as Santa came riding his sleigh, spreading joy and singing & dancing all the way. The children enjoyed not only the presence of Santa but also other cartoon characters like Tom and Jerry.

6. In Kerala, the police decided to use Santa not only to spread festive cheer but also raise awareness about road safety. Police dressed as Santa could be spotted at any road in the state.

Wish you all a Merry Christmas pic.twitter.com/2utFrpn68q — Kerala Police (@TheKeralaPolice) December 24, 2019

7. Live carol and band performances delighted passengers at Chennai Airport along with special cooking, baking and icing session that left passengers delighted.