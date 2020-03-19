Heartbreaking Video Of Woman Weeping Over Diapers During Coronavirus Panic Buying, Watch

A video of a 36-year-old woman named Lauren Whitney trying to find diapers for her kids in a Walmart store, and then crying because the supply was stripped clean due to panic buying amid coronavirus crisis, has disturbed the internet. People have been hoarding food and essential supplies, as they have been asked to social distance and quarantine. Whitney posted the video originally on TikTok in which she could be seen in tears urging people not to panic buy.

“To all you crazy people buying out all the diapers, how am I supposed to diaper my child if I can’t afford 20 at a time like you can?”, she could be heard saying in the video. The woman recorded the clip after she visited a few stores and still could not find her younger daughter’s diaper size. She complained that the prices soared 20 times as people had started to stock it. Whiney is a mother to four children and lives in Southern Utah, confirmed media reports.

Lauren's video goes viral

The internet users were sad for her and agreed that panic buying had left many people, including the elderly and pensioners with no options. Lauren's video was liked 900.6k times on TikTok and was shared on other social media platforms like Twitter. The video was shared 21.2k times.

Hoarding stuff is against my religion (Islam). We need to only hold stuff for few days at a max. And it does not matter if we live in 1st world country or 3rd world. Dont hold too much, it fluctuates,price goes up which makes it harder foor other people. KEEP CALM & Don't Hoard. — Syed Shayan Alam (@SyedShayanAlam) March 19, 2020

You could cut some bedsheets into 1.5 x 1.5 foot pieces. Such were the diapers when we were toddlers. And, yes, they had to be washed and used over and over again. Better that than nothing. — John Kastelic (@JohnKastelic) March 18, 2020

Sigh 😔 it’s horrible. — Chanandler Bong 🌊 (@_ChanandlerB_) March 17, 2020

I know. People need to stop. It’s selfish. — TimbaKity💕🌵💕 (@TimbaKity) March 17, 2020

https://t.co/Bh595F2s8j#BrownCoatBetty # I'd like to send you a babyloo! or diapers. # It's not the people who are stocking up to isolate, it's the people who should have planned for this emergency... We just feel so bad for you having a bad day! — Rebecca Anderson (@RebeccaLAnders) March 17, 2020

I’d like to send her diapers too! What size do you need??? — Beth Keib (@zachjase24) March 19, 2020

selfish irrational people reacting to corona are so much scarier than corona. stop. creating. panic. https://t.co/MSNKJoNwkl — darren (@dareenshilly) March 16, 2020

I just saw a Tiktok where a mother was crying because she couldn’t find diapers for her child! IF YOU ARE STOCKING UP AND HORDERING YOU ARE THE PROBLEM! We live in 1st world country y’all do NOT have to stock up on shit. Get what you NEED! https://t.co/oyRcbj5BWq — Tay 🤠 (@PlainPotatoTay) March 16, 2020

I saw this as well. And although I sympathize with her concern, if she has baby food the kid will be alright. Cloth diapers are annoying, but get the job done. (People need to stop being stupid though) — Drew (@Tycade24) March 17, 2020

