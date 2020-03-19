The Debate
Heartbreaking Video Of Woman Weeping Over Diapers During Coronavirus Panic Buying, Watch

Rest of the World News

“To all you crazy people buying out all the diapers, how am I supposed to diaper my child if I can’t afford 20 at a time like you can?” Woman said in the video.

Woman

A video of a 36-year-old woman named Lauren Whitney trying to find diapers for her kids in a Walmart store, and then crying because the supply was stripped clean due to panic buying amid coronavirus crisis, has disturbed the internet. People have been hoarding food and essential supplies, as they have been asked to social distance and quarantine. Whitney posted the video originally on TikTok in which she could be seen in tears urging people not to panic buy. 

“To all you crazy people buying out all the diapers, how am I supposed to diaper my child if I can’t afford 20 at a time like you can?”, she could be heard saying in the video. The woman recorded the clip after she visited a few stores and still could not find her younger daughter’s diaper size. She complained that the prices soared 20 times as people had started to stock it. Whiney is a mother to four children and lives in Southern Utah, confirmed media reports. 

Lauren's video goes viral

The internet users were sad for her and agreed that panic buying had left many people, including the elderly and pensioners with no options. Lauren's video was liked 900.6k times on TikTok and was shared on other social media platforms like Twitter. The video was shared 21.2k times.

