Viral Video Of Greek Woman Dancing To Madhuri Dixit's 'Ek Do Teen' Sets Twitter On Fire

A video a Greek woman dancing to Madhuri Dixit’s famous dance number Ek Do Teen is going viral on the internet. This Greek woman is dancing to this famous dance song to reduce her stress due to the current Coronavirus pandemic. Watch the video here and find our more details about this Madhuri Dixit fan.

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill. COVID-19 is causing a major loss to business globally. The virus has already caused several deaths and has created an atmosphere of panic among people. People are finding ways to entertain themselves and keep their spirits up during this difficult time.

One of these people is a woman named Katerina from Greece. This Greek woman is going viral on the internet as she is dancing to a Bollywood song to reduce the stress caused due to COVID-19 panic. Katerina is dancing to Madhuri Dixit’s iconic track Ek Do Teen. Katerina’s friend took to Twitter and shared this video of his friend dancing.

In the video, Katerina is grooving to this Madhuri Dixit track in a kitchen setup. The Greek woman also seems to a Bollywood fan as she is also trying to pull off some Bollywood dance moves. Watch the video here and also check out how Twitterati reacted to the video.

While the world is in stress because of #coronavirus, my colleague Katerina Korosidou is enjoying dancing at work to get away from Corona stress.



Katerina is from Greece and a huge fan of famous Indian actress Madhuri Dixit @MadhuriDixit.



Let's make Katerina famous 🙏. pic.twitter.com/egEjGGsv0p — Mr Belutsch🏳🕊 (@Mr_Belutsch) March 16, 2020

She has a thoda thoda similarity in looks too. — Rastafarian_Monk (@MonkRastafarian) March 17, 2020

Wonderful, way to go Katerina, keep rocking and enjoying life — Mrinal Kamboj (@MrinalKamboj) March 17, 2020

Reminded me of the crazy times of movie watching in cinema halls with Madhuriji dancing. — Manish Sharma (@lion_india) March 17, 2020

