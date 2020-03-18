The Debate
Coronavirus: Hilarious Work From Home Tips To Handle Kids Prompt Laughter On Twitter

What’s Viral

Memes depicting the rowdy kids running helter-skelter sparked funny comments on the internet as parents struggle to work from home amid coronavirus outbreak.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus

Netizens are sharing hilarious experiences of their kids hampering work at home amid the coronavirus dread. With several ideas trending online to make the home environment conducive to be able to concentrate on work, posts about how to deal with kids have been at the forefront. People took to Twitter to share funny memes and images that depicted the challenges faced by the working parents who have kids in the proximity while fulfilling office commitments. 

For instance, a Twitter user named Pankaj Nain took to his official handle to share a tip about “what to do with kids while working”, and it has sparked humorous reactions all over the internet. “For those who are finding it difficult to work from home,” he captioned the picture while making laughter emoticons on the tweet. The tweet garnered over 2.1k likes and was shared widely. The IPS officer shared yet another post in which a father can be seen camouflaging himself into a couch while his daughter looks for him everywhere. He wrote in the caption that it wasn’t easy to work from home and required immense creativity to hide oneself from the unwarranted kids' trouble. 

Rowdy kids hamper work

Similarly, several parents across the globe took to social media to crack jokes about their work from home situation. Memes depicting the rowdy kids running helter-skelter sparked funny comments on the internet. Another famous video circulated on Twitter shows a journalist from a renowned media company Live on television, who is interrupted by the kids prompting laughter among the online audience. 

First Published:
