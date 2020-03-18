Coronavirus: Hilarious Work From Home Tips To Handle Kids Prompt Laughter On Twitter

Netizens are sharing hilarious experiences of their kids hampering work at home amid the coronavirus dread. With several ideas trending online to make the home environment conducive to be able to concentrate on work, posts about how to deal with kids have been at the forefront. People took to Twitter to share funny memes and images that depicted the challenges faced by the working parents who have kids in the proximity while fulfilling office commitments.

For instance, a Twitter user named Pankaj Nain took to his official handle to share a tip about “what to do with kids while working”, and it has sparked humorous reactions all over the internet. “For those who are finding it difficult to work from home,” he captioned the picture while making laughter emoticons on the tweet. The tweet garnered over 2.1k likes and was shared widely. The IPS officer shared yet another post in which a father can be seen camouflaging himself into a couch while his daughter looks for him everywhere. He wrote in the caption that it wasn’t easy to work from home and required immense creativity to hide oneself from the unwarranted kids' trouble.

For those who are finding it difficult to work from home 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/jx5ZAFn1ZA — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) March 17, 2020

Working from home is not an easy job, it requires a lot of creativity 😆😆#CoronaVirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/c0aUsRWdCz — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) March 17, 2020

Can't stop laughing at this. . — Vijaita Thakur (@thakurvijaita1) March 17, 2020

Me: OMG , What time is it?

Clock: 6:15Am

Me: Getting ready to go around my laptop around the tablet before the kids wake up.

Work: submit Proof of what was done from home daily.

Me: Sigh. School's out we are stuck with the kids. Whats the chances of me being Productive ? ‼ — Tasha kay Thompson (@t_kaythompson) March 18, 2020

🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 — Anand Kumar (@Anand87438803) March 18, 2020

🤣🤣🤣🤣Not that Easy to Stay At Home..... — Vijay Balhara , (@vijay_sec) March 17, 2020

😂😂😂😂😂 — Dhiraj Kumar (@DhirajK56331900) March 18, 2020

Rowdy kids hamper work

Similarly, several parents across the globe took to social media to crack jokes about their work from home situation. Memes depicting the rowdy kids running helter-skelter sparked funny comments on the internet. Another famous video circulated on Twitter shows a journalist from a renowned media company Live on television, who is interrupted by the kids prompting laughter among the online audience.

#stayhomechallenge Your kids after trying to work from Home pic.twitter.com/lTMGnmP8fv — Phusu (@PhusuDtoxx7) March 17, 2020

Working from home with kids

pic.twitter.com/Oj7XTZSjfd — Spoon & Tamago (@Johnny_suputama) March 17, 2020

Me today v. Me 4 weeks from now after being home for a month with my kids while trying to WFH: pic.twitter.com/C6F7l5WRNd — the trevor (@the_trevor) March 17, 2020

Here is our family’s current schedule. I am available for life coaching services. pic.twitter.com/0Ar5Jz2TqY — Jen Fulwiler (@jenfulwiler) March 14, 2020

SIX CHILDREN! — Karen Hunter (@karenhunter) March 14, 2020

😂😂😂 YES. WE WILL GET THROUGH THIS 🙌🙌🙌 — Alex Trevino (@alextrevino1989) March 14, 2020

Me: *attempting to work from home because of #coronapocalypse*



My kids, every 5 minutes: pic.twitter.com/RnkoeOTYMn — Carolyn Velociraptor vs. the plague ☣️ (@Arumi_kai) March 16, 2020

Hi, I know a lot of parents are wondering how they’re going to work from home and educate their kids at home so I though I would share my schedule for the next few days hope it helps pic.twitter.com/ii6OWLFG54 — Amber Sparks🪓 (@ambernoelle) March 15, 2020

BBC: Guys Work from home until further notice.



Kids: 👇 pic.twitter.com/fRkK4x82hQ — Lazooj Virals (@Lazooj) March 18, 2020

