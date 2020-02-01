Union Budget
Canadian Woman Finds Car Filled With Snow After Leaving Window Open During Blizzard

Rest of the World News

A woman from Newfoundland, Canada was surprised last week when she found that her car filled with snow after she left a window open during a record snowfall.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Canadian

A woman from Newfoundland, Canada was surprised last week when she found that her car filled with snow after she left a window open during a record snowfall. A video has surfaced on the internet which shows the woman standing in front of her car in St John's area, Newfoundland, Canada. Through the video, the woman can be seen standing infront of her car door and shouting, "Update on storm 2020. While parking my car last night, I left down the passage window. And I was wondering why there was no snow around my car." 

READ: Uttarakhand Groom Forced To Trek To Wedding Amid Heavy Snow In A "Walk To Remember"

Users reacted to the woman's sense of humour

The woman then slips aside to reveal how snow-filled her car up. She says, "Well it's because I left the window open and all the snow is in the car". The person filming the moment laughed out and focused on the snow covering the steering wheel and interior. The woman then slowly sits over the snow-covered seats of the vehicle. Then the woman can be seen dusting out the snow and saying, "Are you ready to go?"

READ: Himachal Pradesh: PWD Clears Snow On The World's Highest Road In Tanzin-Komic

The caption of the video reads, "guys, MOM left her WINDOW DOWN -- in the BLIZZARD." The 33-second video was shared on the social media platform on January 18 and has managed to garner over 4 lakh likes. The netizens loved and reacted to the woman's sense of humour. 

READ: Himachal Pradesh: Villagers Of Jabranga Panchayat Clear Snow Off The Bridge

READ: Video Of Camels Grazing Around In Snow Desert In Saudi Arabia Has People Concerned

Published:
COMMENT
