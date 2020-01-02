Woman Lost In Woods Rescued With Help Of Her Phone's Flash Light

The aviation unit of a Florida sheriff's office tracked down and rescued a woman, who went missing while hiking, with the help of her iPhone flashlight. The woman dialled 911 on December 29 and reported that she was lost in Flatwoods Wilderness Park. She went on a trail for about two hours but couldn’t find her way out which forced her to call for help.

The Hillsboro County Sheriff's Office shared a video, captured by its aviation unit from a helicopter with night vision, on social media platforms. The office said that the unit was, luckily, able to spot the flashlight from her cell phone. The deputies then used the coordinates from the helicopter to provide the Communications Center with a location and directed a park ranger to rescue the hiker with an all-terrain vehicle (ATV). The woman was found uninjured and driven safely out of the woods.

County Sheriff Chad Chronister said that these kinds of rescue operations are one of the many benefits of having an expansive, well-trained Aviation Unit. “Our team of deputies who fly our helicopters are constantly working from the air to assist in both rescues and arrests. I couldn't be more proud of the work they put in every day to keep the citizens of Hillsborough County safe," said the Sheriff.

When Apple Watch saved a life

Last year, the fall detection feature of Apple Watch was credited for saving a man’s life. Gabe Burdett, a resident of Washington, shared a facebook post where he detailed how his father’s life was saved with the help of fall detection feature of Apple Watch. The feature not only alerted him but also alerted the emergency services and updated the location continuously. Burdett received a message on his phone from his father’s Apple Watch that said the Watch had ‘detected a hard fall’.

“Dad is doing great, clear X-Rays and CT scan, but a little sore for sure! IF YOU OWN AN APPLE WATCH, set up your HARD FALL detection—it's not just for when you fall off a roof or a ladder,” wrote Gabe.

