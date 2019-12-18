The Debate
Royal Mail Warns Customers Against 'free IPhone' Scam Text Messages

Rest of the World News

A Britain based postal service, Royal Mail has warned its customers against receiving a scam message about receiving a free iPhone 11 Pro. Inquiry launched.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Royal Mail

A Britain based postal service, Royal Mail has warned its customers against receiving a scam message about receiving a free iPhone 11 Pro. Recently, many people shared screenshots of the text messages they received from a sender called 'Royal Mail', one of which was replied by the help desk of the company saying that they have launched an investigation into the entire case. One of the messages which were circulated had links to a website bearing the Currys/PC World logo and said 'There is an item waiting to be confirmed'. Royal Mail said on December 17 that they are aware of the situation and assured people of rectification. 

Read -  Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To Break Another Royal Tradition?

Read - Royal Family In Rampur Celebrates Court Order In Abdullah Azam Case

Current scams listed on website

The official website of Royal Mail explains the 'current scams' in the name of the company which its customers shall stay aware of. In the same list, the postal service has listed the 'Free iPhone' scam text and warns the people to 'not click on the links'. There is another scam which is being received by some British people by 'Royal Mail' sender which is saying that a parcel is waiting for delivery, and then asks to confirm a settlement of 2.99 (GBP) via a link. The company again wants the customers to 'not click on the link'. Another one is regarding a parcel which is 'ready for collection', but the link in the message tails to a fake website. 

Read - Royal Cuisine On Menu For MP Food Fest

Read - Royal Job Alert! Buckingham Palace Hiring Social Media Director

