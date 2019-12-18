Royal Mail Warns Customers Against 'free IPhone' Scam Text Messages

A Britain based postal service, Royal Mail has warned its customers against receiving a scam message about receiving a free iPhone 11 Pro. Recently, many people shared screenshots of the text messages they received from a sender called 'Royal Mail', one of which was replied by the help desk of the company saying that they have launched an investigation into the entire case. One of the messages which were circulated had links to a website bearing the Currys/PC World logo and said 'There is an item waiting to be confirmed'. Royal Mail said on December 17 that they are aware of the situation and assured people of rectification.

Hi, thanks for raising this with us. We're aware of this SMS and are currently investigating. Further info on known scams and how to report them in future can be found at: https://t.co/00r3L3G7mv Thanks — Royal Mail Help (@RoyalMailHelp) December 17, 2019

Just received a text message from what appeared to be from @RoyalMail it comes through the exact way as if you are expecting a tracked item. It claims you have an item ready to collect at @curryspcworld specifically an iPhone 11. It then asks you to enter your bank details for — BigDPJ Dave. (@big_dpj) December 17, 2019

@RoyalMail received this message and think it's might be a scam or phishing scam pic.twitter.com/YJM0h0eI8B — John (@johnmax07) December 14, 2019

Current scams listed on website

The official website of Royal Mail explains the 'current scams' in the name of the company which its customers shall stay aware of. In the same list, the postal service has listed the 'Free iPhone' scam text and warns the people to 'not click on the links'. There is another scam which is being received by some British people by 'Royal Mail' sender which is saying that a parcel is waiting for delivery, and then asks to confirm a settlement of 2.99 (GBP) via a link. The company again wants the customers to 'not click on the link'. Another one is regarding a parcel which is 'ready for collection', but the link in the message tails to a fake website.

