Woman Shelters 250 Stray Cats, Spends Rs 5000 Every Day To Provide Care

An Indonesian woman Dita Agusta has opened up an animal shelter in the outskirts of Jakarta and takes care of about 250 stray cats. According to reports, Agusta and her husband spend a sum of 1 million rupiahs to take care of the cats. Agusta said that she liked cats since her childhood, adding that she got the thought about rescuing the stray cats after seeing them running around in the neighbourhood.

'It is not easy to see abandoned cats on the street'

According to reports, the cat lover realised her dream when she and husband a much bigger house located in the town of Parung, South Jakarta. While talking to an international media outlet, Agusta said that she never looked back once she started to provide for the feral cats. She also said that it was not easy to see abandoned cats roaming on the streets.

According to reports, the husband-wife duo spends 1 million rupiahs every day in order to buy supplies such as food, medicine etc. They also have a strength of five employees to help them out, who clean their house two times a day. All 250 furry residents have been vaccinated to prevent any sort of a health risk for the surrounding neighbourhood. Agusta also said that she takes in those cats who look weak and malnourished.

Elena Fernandes rescues seven cats

Supermodel Elena Fernandes took seven cats, rescued from in and around Bandra, with her to London in order to find a permanent home for them. The 32-year-old model took to Instagram to share the pictures of her cats ready to fly for the United Kingdom. In a series of Fernandes’ Instagram stories, the cats could be seen placed in crates before the flight took off.

“Thank you @British_Airways #furryflyers and everyone at Indian customs for making this first happen. Here’s to making history,” she tweeted.

Speaking to an English daily, Fernandes revealed that some of the cats were found in poor health and some of them were injured, adding that it will be easier to take care of the cats from her home in Bayswater, Westminster, London.

