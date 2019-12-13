The Australian Division Of RSPCA Is Giving Away Free Cats This Christmas

The South Australian division of the RSPCA is handing out free cats for Christmas in Australia. The organisation said that there are a total of 190 adult cats being looked after, most of which were surrendered by their owners. RSPCA, which stands for the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is a charity that promotes animal welfare.

Aims to increase adoption rates

RSPCA South Australia's Tim Charles said that cats come to them for a variety of reasons. He also added that adopting a cat would be the best Christmas present for them as they would love a new home. He further said that their rescue officers continue to find kittens in shocking circumstances, such as dumped in boxes or left wandering beside busy roads. Most of them are living with their volunteer foster carers because they're too young to be desexed and made available to adopt.

Charles revealed that there are a total of 190 adult cats being looked after, most of which were surrendered by their owners. Shelters across the state have seen a 16 per cent increase in the number of cats that are looking for their forever homes. He added that their message is that, like dogs, every cat deserves a responsible owner and that it is the primary goal of their recently released cat management plan, a joint initiative with the Animal Welfare League. Charles also hopes the no-fee offer will be a good incentive for people to add a feline member to their family. All cats and kittens available to adopt from RSPCA are desexed, vaccinated, microchipped and vet checked.

(With inputs from agencies)