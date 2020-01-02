'Cats' Starring Taylor Swift Set To Lose Over $70 Million At Global Box Office

Tom Hooper's musical film Cats had opened to a plethora of negative reviews by both critics and audiences alike. Cats is a film adaptation of a well-known Broadway musical but struggled to register major footfalls in the theatres. The film also boasted a multi-star cast featuring talents like Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Judi Dench and Ian McKellen but that reportedly did not save the film from sinking at the box office with an abysmal worldwide opening of $6.5 million on its first weekend. Now, it is being reported that Cats is on-track to lose $71 million at the box office.

Cats set to lose $71 million

The film received a lot of negativity when its first trailer was released back on July 18, 2019. Tom Hooper's ambitious project was made on a reported budget of $90 million with an additional $115 million spent towards the advertisement and promotions. But, the film has only managed to earn $38 million yet at the global box office. Cats also reportedly ran into trouble during the release as an updated version with improved CGI was sent out after a day of the film's release.

The musical was also reportedly Universal Picture's frontrunner for the award seasons but has now been pulled back from the list of potential award contenders including the Academy Awards. It is being reported that though the film might just cross the $100 million at the global box office in its total run, Cats is set to lose numbers as close to $100 million for Universal.

