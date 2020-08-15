Belarus Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya Calls For Peaceful Rallies After Disputed Election

Belarusian leader Svetlana Tikhanouskaya, who was forced into exile following a political upheaval, has called for ‘peaceful protests’ across the nation. Calling for resistance against the ‘dictator,’ she said, “Don’t stay on the sidelines.” Belarus held its presidential elections on August 9, which saw a competition between Alexander Lukashenko, who was contesting for a sixth term and Svetlana Tikhanouskaya, who joined the race after her husband was jailed. However, the results handled the country’s leadership to Lukashenko triggering nationwide protests.

The demonstration which entered its six say on August 15, have turned violent with the riot police using rubber bullets and water cannons on residents. According to international media reports, over 6,700 people have been arrested in the wake of elections amongst whom many have come our reported torture from the hands of security forces.

Videos that have emerged online have shown police authorities shooting onlookers with rubber bullets and beating protests with truncheons after their detention. According to reports, western governments have criticized the clampdown. Reportedly, in the country’s south-west region, Brest, law enforcement stated that they have used live ammunition to fire at demonstrators, injuring one.

‘Organise peaceful gatherings’

Tikhanouskaya, on August 11, was detained for seven hours before being sent to Lithonia in exile after she tried to file a complaint against the President. However, in a message, she called upon the mayors to organize “peaceful mass gatherings ” on August 15 and 16. In addendum, she has also proposed the formation of a broad council to work on the transfer of power.

Meanwhile, country's President Alexander Lukashenko has condemned the strikes and protests called in the wake of last weekend's election would deepen the damage inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic and could lead to Belarus losing its niche in global markets amid intense competition.

