'Grey's Anatomy', 'House' And Other Medical Dramas To Watch On World Health Day

The World Health Day is today i.e April 7, 2020. Amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the conversation of healthcare and the respect towards healthcare professionals has seen significant developments. While people maintain social distancing and stay indoors, they are indulging in watching various TV shows and films. Below are some of the best medical dramas to watch on World Health Day 2020.

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy has evidently earned a massive following over the years. The show revolves around the lives of surgeons and how they balance the equilibrium between their professional and personal lives. The series debuted back in 2005 and has been on the air for over a decade but still continues to rake in viewership from across the globe. Viewers can feast their eyes to over 360 episodes of Grey's Anatomy on Amazon Prime Video.

House

House aka House MD is considered to be actor Hugh Laurie's most prominent work in the entertainment industry. House debuted back in 2004 and ran for eight seasons. Hugh Laurie can be seen playing the titular character of Doctor Gregory House, a rebellious medical professional who does not follow hospital rules and goes overboard in every direction possible in order to help his patients.

The Good Doctor

The Good Doctor is a fairly new series that debuted back in 2017. The show revolves around a young doctor who has autism and savant syndrome. The Good Doctor has a total of three completed seasons yet with the fourth season having debuted in March 2020.

