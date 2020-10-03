UN Chief Says World Living In 'shadow Of Nuclear Catastrophe'; Calls For Disarmament

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cautioned on Friday, October 2 said that the world is living “in the shadow of nuclear catastrophe" which is triggered by heightened tensions between the nuclear powers. Addressing a high-level meeting to commemorate the recent International Day for Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, the UN chief said that the progress on keeping the world away from nuclear weapons “has stalled and is at risk of backsliding."

The elimination of nuclear weapons is vital to the survival of life on this planet.



Unfortunately, progress has stalled & is at risk of backsliding.



Increasing tensions among nuclear powers

Nuclear disarmament has been a priority of the United Nations since the very beginning of the Organization’s existence. The UN press release said in a statement that even after 75 years since the founding of the United Nations and since the horrific bombings at Hiroshima and Nagasaki, some states still view nuclear weapons as vital to their national security and survival.

The Press Release read, "But that the elimination of nuclear weapons is vital to something beyond the fate of any single state: the survival of life on this planet."

There has been an increasing distrust and tensions among the nations that possess nuclear weapons and have increased nuclear risks. The UN chief said that programs to modernize arsenals threaten a qualitative nuclear arms race, based not on numbers but faster, stealthier and more accurate weapons. The opportunity cost of spending money on such ill-conceived upgrades is simply staggering. In addition, the only treaty constraining the size of the world’s largest nuclear arsenals is set to expire early next year, raising the alarming possibility of a return to unconstrained strategic competition.

The UN chief added that the world must return to a common path towards nuclear disarmament for the sake of our security. States possessing nuclear weapons have a responsibility to lead this endeavor, including by fulfilling their existing disarmament commitments and by taking practical steps to reduce nuclear risk, he added. Especially in today’s tense international security environment, with rising friction between major powers, such steps are more necessary than ever. He further said that the only way to completely eliminate nuclear risk is to completely eliminate nuclear weapons.

The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons remains the cornerstone of the nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime. The Secretary-General urged the nations to ensure a meaningful outcome that strengthens this bastion of nuclear non-proliferation and includes tangible progress toward the total elimination of nuclear weapons.

