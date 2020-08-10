UN Sec-Gen Antonio Guterres Urges On Inclusion Of Indigenous People In COVID-19 Response

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday, August 10 said that the inclusion and participation of the 476 indigenous people groups must be guaranteed in the reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While commemorating the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, the UN chief called attention to the staggering effect of the pandemic on indigenous people across the world.

As per reports, Guterres noted that indigenous people faced inequalities, stigmatisation and discrimination prior to the current pandemic. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has increased inadequate access to healthcare, clean water and sanitation thus adding to their vulnerability, he added.

Stand with indigenous communities

On International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, the United Nation's webpage read, "As we fight against the spread of the pandemic, it is more important than ever to safeguard indigenous peoples and their knowledge. Their territories are home to 80% of the world’s biodiversity and they can teach us much about how to rebalance our relationship with nature and reduce the risk of future pandemics."

It added, "Indigenous peoples are seeking their own solutions to this pandemic. They are taking action and using traditional knowledge and practices such as voluntary isolation, and sealing off their territories, as well as preventive measures."

According to the UN report, indigenous communities already experience poor access to healthcare, significantly higher rates of diseases, lack of access to essential services, sanitation, and other key preventive measures, such as clean water, soap, disinfectant, etc. Likewise, most nearby local medical facilities are often under-equipped and under-staffed.

Guterres said, "In the face of such threats, indigenous peoples have demonstrated extraordinary resilience" and urged countries to gather the resources to respond to their needs, honour their contributions and respect their inalienable rights.

The International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples is commemorated annually on 9 August in recognition of the first meeting of the UN Working Group on Indigenous Populations, held in Geneva in 1982. This year, the theme focuses the spotlight on COVID-19 and indigenous peoples’ resilience.

