World Leaders Condole Former President Pranab Mukherjee's Demise

Prime Minister of Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bangladesh, India's neighbouring countries, paid their tributes to the former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee upon his demise on August 31. Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering took to his official Twitter handle to condole the death of the Indian stalwart as he offered prayers and wished his family all the strength. Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksha remembered Pranab Mukherjee as a "writer" and a man who was loved by all saying he was a "statesman par excellence".

On behalf of the people of Bhutan, I offer our deepest condolences to the people of India on the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. We offer our sincere prayers and wish his family all the strength.@CitiznMukherjee — PM Bhutan (@PMBhutan) August 31, 2020

I am saddened to hear of the passing of the Fmr. #Indian President, #Bharatratna Shri #PranabMukherjee. He was a statesmen par excellence, a writer & a man loved by all. The passion with which he served his nation is unparalleled. My deepest condolences to his family & friends. — Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa) August 31, 2020

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli also took to his Twitter account to mourn Pranab Mukherjee's death saying that in his demise "Nepal has lost a great friend". Oli wrote, "We remember his contributions in strengthening Nepal-India relations in different capacities of his public life." Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a letter to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi wrote, "As a renowned scholar and statesman of India, and a highly esteemed leader of South Asia, Pranab Mukherjee commanded the respect and admiration of all."

I am deeply saddened by the news of passing away of former President of India H.E. Pranab Mukherjee. Heartfelt condolences to the government and people of India as well as the bereaved family members. pic.twitter.com/1EpkvIWzvg — KP Sharma Oli (@PM_Nepal) August 31, 2020

In his demise, Nepal has lost a great friend. We remember his contributions in strengthening Nepal-India relations in different capacities of his public life. — KP Sharma Oli (@PM_Nepal) August 31, 2020

Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital on August 10 and tested positive for COVID-19 while at the facility. Mukherjee had undergone brain surgery a few days ago and earlier on August 31 doctors had said he was in critical condition. The news of Mukherjee's death was announced by his son Abhijit at around 5:45 pm on Monday.

With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India !

I thank all of You 🙏 — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 31, 2020

7-day state mourning

Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee, who had served as a Member of Parliament seven times, will be cremated on September 1 at the Lodi Road crematorium in New Delhi. A seven-day state mourning from August 31 to September 6 has been announced by the government as a mark of respect for the great stalwart of Indian politics, who was respected and admired across party lines.

