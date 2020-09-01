Last Updated:

World Leaders Condole Former President Pranab Mukherjee's Demise

Prime Minister of Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bangladesh, India's neighbouring countries, paid their tributes to the former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Pranab Mukherjee

Prime Minister of Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bangladesh, India's neighbouring countries, paid their tributes to the former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee upon his demise on August 31. Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering took to his official Twitter handle to condole the death of the Indian stalwart as he offered prayers and wished his family all the strength. Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksha remembered Pranab Mukherjee as a "writer" and a man who was loved by all saying he was a "statesman par excellence".

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli also took to his Twitter account to mourn Pranab Mukherjee's death saying that in his demise "Nepal has lost a great friend". Oli wrote, "We remember his contributions in strengthening Nepal-India relations in different capacities of his public life." Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a letter to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi wrote, "As a renowned scholar and statesman of India, and a highly esteemed leader of South Asia, Pranab Mukherjee commanded the respect and admiration of all."

Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital on August 10 and tested positive for COVID-19 while at the facility. Mukherjee had undergone brain surgery a few days ago and earlier on August 31 doctors had said he was in critical condition. The news of Mukherjee's death was announced by his son Abhijit at around 5:45 pm on Monday. 

7-day state mourning

Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee, who had served as a Member of Parliament seven times, will be cremated on September 1 at the Lodi Road crematorium in New Delhi. A seven-day state mourning from August 31 to September 6 has been announced by the government as a mark of respect for the great stalwart of Indian politics, who was respected and admired across party lines. 

