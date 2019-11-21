World Television Day Highlights ITU's Work In Producing Standards

World Television Day is celebrated on November 21 every year to commemorate the first World Television Forum which was held on 21 November in 1996. This day is celebrated to make people more aware of Television's role in terms of communication and globalisation. This day acknowledges the role of broadcast media and is promoted by writers, journalists and other people associated with the broadcast field.

ITU's contribution to world of television

Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Houlin Zhao, stated that television as a medium plays a very important role in connecting people to sources of information and knowledge alongside, also acting as a medium for endless entertainment.

World Television day showcases the ITU's contribution in creating standards responsible for carrying forward trends in terms of broadcasting and internet services that will bring a smooth experience to people in different parts of the world.

Cooperative technologies

An employee of the European Broadcasting Union, David Wood, stated that the future of television is most importantly about cooperative technologies. He further added that using tools of Information technology and products of higher quality provided a much better experience. Wood said that the function of television is still the same but there is greater involvement by a person in the end.

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is a special organisation of the United Nations for handling information and communications. It was founded on May 17, 1865, and initially worked on promoting a sense of cooperation among international telegraph networks.

The organisation first officially released the technical standards for television in the year 1949 and since that time it has developed rules and systems that are globally accepted and have enhanced the experience of watching television for people all over the world. For Example, the ITU successfully transitioned to digital television broadcasting and HDTV (high definition television) that resulted in benefits such as better picture quality and improved coverage.

As per the report by the United Nations, television continued to be the biggest source of information in households and the report added that these TV households would increase from 1.63 million in 2017 to 1.74 billion by the year 2023.

(With inputs from agencies)