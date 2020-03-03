World Wildlife Day 2020: Sudarsan Pattnaik, Dia Mirza Celebrate Biodiversity

Environmental activists, officials, and other public figures took to Twitter to raise awareness about wildlife conservation on World Wildlife Day, celebrated on March 3 every year. World Wildlife Day 2020 is being celebrated under the theme ‘Sustaining all life on Earth’ and Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand art at the Puri beach in Odisha with the message “#SaveOurWildLife”. Pattnaik also urged everyone to promise to make our Earth a better place for the wildlife.

On #WorldWildlifeDay 2020 “Sustaining all Life on Earth”, encompassing all wild animal and plant species as key components of the world’s biodiversity. My SandArt with message #SaveOurWildLife at puri beach in india . pic.twitter.com/Tm46VnM6iM — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 3, 2020

Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, who is known for sharing pictures about wildlife on Twitter, posted his favourite picture from the wild and urged users to share their favourite photographs.

On #WorldWildlifeDay sharing one of my favourite picture from #wild. The message is simple, we are just in chain not the whole chain. Drop your favourite with message. Let's bring positivity to this thread. pic.twitter.com/Dh4kQT2Xga — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 3, 2020

Humans are just one link in the chain of life. From the largest animals 🐘 to the tiniest crawlers🐜, we depend on #biodiversity for our survival and well-being.



Today is #WorldWildlifeDay! Let's come together to #SustainAllLife on Earth. lets celebrate diversity. C @UNDP pic.twitter.com/7et5GgSbjK — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 3, 2020

'Speak out against cruelty'

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres, in a statement ahead of World Wildlife Day, warned about the overexploitation of wildlife, habitats and ecosystems. Guterres said that the overexploitation is endangering the survival of countless species of wild plants and animals and humanity itself. Check out tweets on World Wildlife Day from several other public figures:

Nature doesn't belong to us, we belong to nature. For all of us to survive its important to realise that those who protect & save other animals lead the way in protecting & saving humanity and Earth. #WorldWildlifeDay #SustainAllLife #ting pic.twitter.com/3nD8sT3lXI — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 3, 2020

Some of our happiest moments have been spent in the wild, marvelling at the majesty of the animal kingdom. This planet is theirs as much as ours. Let’s be the voice of the voiceless – speak out against cruelty, empower conservation. #WorldWildlifeDay pic.twitter.com/TrAfxLU2o9 — TinaAmbani (@AmbaniTina) March 3, 2020

This #WorldWildlifeDay,we’re celebrating coral reefs and millions of species they support by fluorescing in the @GlowingGone colours-coral's ultimate visual warning. Find your kindred marine species and pledge to protect them 🌏https://t.co/YmhsW6KiuI #WildForLife #GlowingGone pic.twitter.com/YbFvO7u2Pm — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) March 3, 2020

