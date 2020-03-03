The Debate
World Wildlife Day 2020: Sudarsan Pattnaik, Dia Mirza Celebrate Biodiversity

Rest of the World News

Environmental activists, officials, and other public figures took to Twitter to raise awareness about wildlife conservation on World Wildlife Day 2020.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai |
World Wildlife Day 2020

Environmental activists, officials, and other public figures took to Twitter to raise awareness about wildlife conservation on World Wildlife Day, celebrated on March 3 every year. World Wildlife Day 2020 is being celebrated under the theme ‘Sustaining all life on Earth’ and Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand art at the Puri beach in Odisha with the message “#SaveOurWildLife”. Pattnaik also urged everyone to promise to make our Earth a better place for the wildlife.

Read: World Wildlife Day 2020: History, Theme And Significance

Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, who is known for sharing pictures about wildlife on Twitter, posted his favourite picture from the wild and urged users to share their favourite photographs. 

Read: 'India's Wildlife Wealth Is A Testimony To Its Robust Ecology': Prakash Javadekar

'Speak out against cruelty'

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres, in a statement ahead of World Wildlife Day, warned about the overexploitation of wildlife, habitats and ecosystems. Guterres said that the overexploitation is endangering the survival of countless species of wild plants and animals and humanity itself. Check out tweets on World Wildlife Day from several other public figures:

Read: Srinagar: Wildlife Department Launches First Anti-Poaching Boat In Dal Lake

Read: China 'comprehensively Bans' Illegal Wildlife Trade Over Coronavirus Outbreak

First Published:
