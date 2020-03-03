World Wildlife Day 2020: 10 Insects With Incredible Camouflaging Skills

World Wildlife Day, an occasion to cherish and celebrate the planet’s wildlife and biodiversity is celebrated on March 3 annually. An integral part of the biodiversity are insects who perform many important functions like aerating soil, pollinate blossoms amongst others. However, there are many which have, for years amused the humankind with their extraordinary camouflaging skills. Watch a few here:

1. Orchid Mantis

Image credit: Kars Alfrink/Flickr

2. Assassin bugs

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

3. Thorn Bugs

Image credit: Malcolm Manners/Flickr

4. Sand grasshoppers

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

5. Red-banded leafhopper

Image Credits: Wikimedia common

6. Mantis

Image Credits: Wikimedia commons

7. Goldenrod Crab Spider

Image Credits: Wikimedia commons

8. Dead leaf Butterfly

Image credit: Wikimedia Commmons

9. Walking stick mantis

Image credit: Wikimedia Commmons

10. Plant hopper

Image credit: Wikimedia Commmons

Significance of World Wildlife Day

World Wildlife Day is marked every year on March 3 since it was declared in 2013 to celebrate and raise awareness of the world's animals under threat. The theme for World Wildlife Day 2020 is "sustaining all life on Earth." The Wildlife Day is celebrated with concerns about sustaining wildlife which includes animals and plants. The day highlights the issues such as urbanization, poaching, pollution, destruction of wildlife habitat, and the ways that humans can contribute to conservation efforts.

World Wildlife Day is an opportunity to celebrate the beautiful and varied forms of fauna and flora and to raise awareness of the various challenges faced by these species. This day emphasises the urgent need to step up the fight against wildlife crime which has wide-ranging economic, environmental and social impacts. On December 20, 2013, UNGA at its 68th session, decided to celebrate March 3 as World Wildlife Day. It is the day of the adoption of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). Since then, it has become one of the most important global annual event dedicated to wildlife.