World Wildlife Day 2020: 10 Insects With Incredible Camouflaging Skills

World Wildlife Day, an occasion to cherish and celebrate the planet’s wildlife and biodiversity is celebrated on March 3 annually. An integral part of the biodiversity are insects who perform many important functions like aerating soil, pollinate blossoms amongst others. However, there are many which have, for years amused the humankind with their extraordinary camouflaging skills. Watch a few here:
1. Orchid Mantis
Image credit: Kars Alfrink/Flickr
Read: Swarms Of Locusts In Balochistan, Minister Suggests Biryani Of Insects
2. Assassin bugs
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
3. Thorn Bugs
Image credit: Malcolm Manners/Flickr
Read: Locust-hit Pak May Make Exception To Trade Freeze With India To Import Insecticides: Report
4. Sand grasshoppers
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
5. Red-banded leafhopper
Image Credits: Wikimedia common
Read: Your Christmas Tree Could Be Harbouring Loads Of Creepy Insects
6. Mantis
Image Credits: Wikimedia commons
7. Goldenrod Crab Spider
Image Credits: Wikimedia commons
Read: World Wildlife Day 2020: History, Theme And Significance
8. Dead leaf Butterfly
Image credit: Wikimedia Commmons
9. Walking stick mantis
Image credit: Wikimedia Commmons
10. Plant hopper
Image credit: Wikimedia Commmons
World Wildlife Day is marked every year on March 3 since it was declared in 2013 to celebrate and raise awareness of the world's animals under threat. The theme for World Wildlife Day 2020 is "sustaining all life on Earth." The Wildlife Day is celebrated with concerns about sustaining wildlife which includes animals and plants. The day highlights the issues such as urbanization, poaching, pollution, destruction of wildlife habitat, and the ways that humans can contribute to conservation efforts.
World Wildlife Day is an opportunity to celebrate the beautiful and varied forms of fauna and flora and to raise awareness of the various challenges faced by these species. This day emphasises the urgent need to step up the fight against wildlife crime which has wide-ranging economic, environmental and social impacts. On December 20, 2013, UNGA at its 68th session, decided to celebrate March 3 as World Wildlife Day. It is the day of the adoption of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). Since then, it has become one of the most important global annual event dedicated to wildlife.