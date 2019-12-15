Your Christmas Tree Could Be Harbouring Loads Of Creepy Insects

It is Christmas time again and people from all over the world are busy celebrating the festival by bringing Christmas tree home, exchanging gifts, having dinner with family and friends and going out to celebrate. But before you bring that Christmas tree home, be careful of the weird insects you might be inviting unintentionally. Yes, bugs look for a warm place to lay eggs during winter and what better place than a Christmas tree inside a home away from the chilling winds of outside.

Problems faced by people using real Christmas tree

Now people from the United States and the United Kingdom are sharing their experiences on social media. In one such incident, Molly Kreuze, from Springfield, Virginia returned home to discover insects crawling up the walls, across the ceiling and in several rooms of her house. Molly was disgusted by looking at the horrible scene and she described the insects as fast-moving creatures.

Another person named Daniel shared his story on Facebook and warned netizens about the problem they can face if they bring a real Christmas tree inside their house. Daniel in his post said that if you see a walnut-sized egg mass, chop the branch and throw it in your garden to avoid 100-200 praying mantis from growing inside your house. A person commented on the post said that is why he prefers a fake tree than a real one.

If you want to avoid bugs crawling inside your home but you also want a real Christmas tree, there are some of them in the United Kingdom that can help you do that. But beware of Norway Spruce, Scots Pine, Fraser Fir as they can invite insects into your house without you even knowing it. So, do check the trees before you buy as some insects may like it too.

