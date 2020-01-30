WATCH: World's Largest Tetrapod Robot- 'Prosthesis': A Real-life 'Iron Man'

Tony Stark gave the sci-fi world - Iron Man. Canadian Jonathan Tippett gave the real world - Prosthesis. Humanity's nightmare and Tech-fans dream.

The Vancouver resident - Tippett, set a Guinness World Record on Tuesday when he built the world's largest tetrapod exoskeleton. Dubbed Prosthesis - the 3.96 m (12 ft 11 in) tall, 5.1 m (16 ft 8 in) long and 5.51 m (18 ft 1 in) wide robot towers over its maker - Tippett. The robot which is made of 1,600 kg Chromoly steel tubing took 13 years to build, according to Guinness.

Watch Prothesis' monster walk:





Speaking about what inspired Prothesis, Tippett said, "I wanted to build a machine that celebrated the age-old pursuit of physical mastery and human skill. I combined it with modern technology to create an entirely new sport," in an interview with Guinness. The video shows the towering machine ambling slowly while being operated by a pilot.

What is Prosthesis' features?

At the heart of the machine is a 36 kWh lithium-ion battery pack which powers the robot, according to Tippett. The battery reportedly runs two AC electric motors which drive two hydraulic pumps and provide fluid flow to the hydraulic cylinders. While the machine cannot be operated remotely, the cylinders pack 12000 pounds of force each, explains Tippett.

“The construction process was super intense. We built the entire machine in less than a year and have been testing it for three years since then,” Jonathan said. Prosthesis is reportedly a first prototype, and Jonathan is keen to make a smaller, lighter version next.

