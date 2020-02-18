Wuhan: Director Of Hospital Dies After Contracting Coronavirus

The head of a Wuhan hospital, Dr Liu Zhiming has died on February 17 after contracting the deadly coronavirus, officially known as Covid-19. According to international reports, Zhiming was the director of Wuchang Hospital in the city which is believed to be the epicentre of coronavirus which has now claimed 1,886 lives with 72,436 confirmed cases in China. The Chinese media has confirmed Zhiming's death, who is also reportedly the first hospital director to have died from coronavirus.

According to Chinese broadcaster, the Wuhan hospital director had died after “all-out rescue efforts failed”. Even though Zhiming is the first known director to have died of coronavirus, according to media reports, six other medical workers have also died. However, the recent death has further sparked a national outpouring of grief with people calling it a “sacrifice” along with the anger against the authorities who are being accused of mishandling the crisis. Many condolences were also shared on Chinese social media platform, Webo, where the state media had also first reported the news.

WHO to supply medical equipment

Another doctor had earlier died in January after contracting the novel virus while working at a hospital in Wuhan. The World Health Organisation has said in a statement that it will still not consider the coronavirus as a 'pandemic' and is currently focussing on protecting the health workers around the world. The WHO also said that it is sending protective equipment to several countries and working together with the manufacturers in order to ensure the supply.

"We’re protecting #healthworkers by sending personal protective equipment to many countries & working with manufacturers to ensure supply.

We’re training health workers.

We’re providing advice to countries on how to do screening, testing, contact tracing & treatment"-@DrTedros — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 17, 2020

Earlier this month, the WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said that the world is currently facing a 'chronic shortage' of personal protective equipment. He further said that the organisation was sending testing kits, masks, gloves, respirators and other essentials to several countries. WHO director-general also spoke to Pandemic Supply Chain Network in order to find solutions and fair distribution of the equipment.

Ghebreyesus has also briefed on the Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan which estimates that the world currently needs $675 million for the next three months to invest in containing the spread of coronavirus. So far, WHO has pledged for $110 million and several donors have already shown interest. Ghebreyesus also said that the UN system is being mobilized by 'full power' in order to respond to the 2019-nCoV emergency.

