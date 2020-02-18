Samsung Offers Door-step Phone Delivery In South Korea Amid Coronavirus Fear

The South Korean multinational conglomerate, Samsung Electronics has announced its smartphone delivery services for the customers to test the new products. As the spread of deadly coronavirus has led to the cancellation of promotional events which might also lead to weak store sales, the recent move by the company highlights the efforts to minimise the impact of the outbreak on the business. According to international media reports, Samsung is one of the most hurt sectors in technology by the unprecedented spread of Covid-19 in China.

Furthermore, according to analysts, the coronavirus which has now claimed more than 1,800 lives and confirmed cases soaring up to 72,436, it may also decrease the demand for smartphones by half in the first quarter in China. The mainland which is the epicentre of the deadly virus outbreak is also the world's biggest market for the devices.

Meanwhile, Apple Inc also warned on February 17 that the company was unlikely to meet a sales target which was set just three weeks ago. In addendum to that, Xiaomi Corp reportedly had to live stream the launch event of its smartphone last week because of nationwide restrictions on travel and public gatherings.

Samsung launched Galaxy S20 models

Just last week, Samsung unveiled a new foldable smartphone and a trio of its flagship Galaxy S20 models. The launch of its new models was also seen with a reduction in the conventional form of marketing due to coronavirus outbreak. The South Korean smartphone maker has reportedly also decided to significantly cut the number of in-store “experimental zones” where the consumers can try out the latest phones and skip the promotional events such as “Galaxy fan parties” for the latest devices.

According to international reports, Samsung will not have only nine of such “experimental zone” to try out the Galaxy S20 which is a notable cut from its 130 zones for Galaxy Note 10 in South Korea. Furthermore, the customers who want to try out the newest models by Samsung can have one delivered to their door and can use it for up to 24 hours. Two people familiar with the matter told an international agency that a delivery worker will pick up the device after the trial resulting in the less in-store experience.

