COVID-19: Italian Man Warns The Rest Of The World 'you're 1-2 Weeks Behind Us'

Italy, which has witnessed a dramatic surge in the number of cases in recent weeks, was put under shutdown on March 8. Despite the lockdown, the number of infected cases has risen to 27,980. The pandemic has claimed the lives of 2,158 people in Italy.

'You know coronavirus exists'

Recently, a thread of 32 tweets featuring a warning from an Italian citizen took the internet by storm. In successive tweets, the unnamed Italian man narrated exactly what would happen if people continued to be laid back. It starts with, "To the rest of the world, you have no idea what's coming." Following this, the Italian explains the chronology of the laid back reaction to the COVID-19.

Let's see how things developed...



🟢 STAGE 1:



You know that coronavirus exists, and the first cases begin to appear in your country.



Well, nothing to worry about, it's just a bad flu!



I'm not 75+yo so what could possibly happen to me? — Yano (@JasonYanowitz) March 14, 2020

STAGE 1 (cont'd):



I'm safe, everybody is overreacting, what's the need to go out with masks and stock toilet paper?



I'm going to live my life as usual, there's no need to freak out.



🔵 STAGE 2. The number of cases begins to be significant. — Yano (@JasonYanowitz) March 14, 2020

🟣 STAGE 3:



The number of cases is rapidly going up.



They almost doubled in one day.



There's more deaths.



They declare red zones and quarantine the 4 regions where the majority of cases are registered (March 7).



In Italy 25% of the county is under quarantine. — Yano (@JasonYanowitz) March 14, 2020

🟤 STAGE 4:



The number of cases is heavily increasing.



Schools and universities are closed everywhere for at least a month.



It's a national health emergency.



Hospitals are at capacity, entire units are cleared to make space for coronavirus patients. — Yano (@JasonYanowitz) March 14, 2020

🔴 STAGE 5:



Remember the 10k idiot who ran from the red zone to the rest of Italy?



Well, the entire country has to be declared under quarantine (March 9).



The goal is to delay the spreading of the virus as much as possible. — Yano (@JasonYanowitz) March 14, 2020

The thread continues till Stage 6 wherein he says, “ You can move around only if you have certification with you.” The tweets end with final thoughts coming from the user who posted it urging people to take precautionary measures and to stay home.

