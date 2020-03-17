The Debate
COVID-19: Italian Man Warns The Rest Of The World 'you're 1-2 Weeks Behind Us'

Rest of the World News

Thread of 32 tweets featuring a warning from an Italian citizen took the internet by storm. In successive tweets, the Italian man warned people.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Italian man's warning surfaces on Twitter amid COVID-19 pandemic

Italy, which has witnessed a dramatic surge in the number of cases in recent weeks, was put under shutdown on March 8. Despite the lockdown, the number of infected cases has risen to 27,980. The pandemic has claimed the lives of 2,158 people in Italy. 

'You know coronavirus exists' 

Recently, a thread of 32 tweets featuring a warning from an Italian citizen took the internet by storm. In successive tweets, the unnamed Italian man narrated exactly what would happen if people continued to be laid back. It starts with, "To the rest of the world, you have no idea what's coming." Following this, the Italian explains the chronology of the laid back reaction to the COVID-19. 

Read: Odisha Reports First Case Of Coronavirus As Researcher Returned From Italy Tests Positive

Read: Italy : Water Clears Due To Redused Use Of Boats In Canals

The thread continues till Stage 6 wherein he says, “ You can move around only if you have certification with you.” The tweets end with final thoughts coming from the user who posted it urging people to take precautionary measures and to stay home. 

Read: Italy Plans To Re-nationalise Bankrupt Alitalia As Part Of Economic Rescue Plan

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Total Positive Cases In Italy Reach 27,980, Death Toll At 2,158

First Published:
COMMENT
