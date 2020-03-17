Coronavirus Outbreak: Total Positive Cases In Italy Reach 27,980, Death Toll At 2,158

The total number of the confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Italy have reached 27,980 but the increase has been recorded at the slowest pace since March 1. This could indicate the deceleration of the outbreak beyond the peak point in the country which is now being known as the epicenter of the pandemic in Europe, as per the media reports.

According to the media reports, the Civil Protection officials claimed that the total number of new cases between March 16 to March 17 dipped from 2,853. The health officials told the media reporters that the figures might change after the virus hits its peak phase.

Angelo Borrelli, head of Italy's Civil Protection Department, said in a media report that some data has not been evaluated yet, and so the final tally may change, but the authorities can say that there is a decrease in the rate of increase that was noticed in the trend. He further added saying that they were looking at the figure of the rate of spread with great attention. It was also a sign of how the containment efforts and preventive measures were making an impact in curbing the disease, he added.

Italy needs to wait for cases reduction

The data reflects the contagion rate from approximately 12 to 14 ago, Franco Locatelli, president of Italy's Higher Council of Health, told the media reporters. He said that the slowing trend can be expected to be reinforced after the “consolidation” of the data from the coming few days. The country will have to wait for a few more days to see a more complete reduction in the number of infected subjects and, more importantly, a marked reduction in the number of patients under intensive care, he emphasized.

Italy had reportedly recorded 368 more deaths from the novel coronavirus as of March 15, its highest one-day increase to date since the outbreak. The northern region Lombardy around Milan accounted for 67 per cent of the country's total confirmed cases so far as per the media reports.

