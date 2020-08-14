Salman Khan's Being Human Launches A Line Of Face Masks With A Twist; Details Inside

Face masks have become an essential item in one’s outfit currently. This is because of the widespread of coronavirus throughout the entire globe. A number of companies from all over the globe have been creating their own masks. Similarly, Salman Khan’s popular clothing brand, Being Human has also moved on to producing their masks. Read more to know about Salman Khan’s Being Human.

Salman Khan's Being Human to produce face masks

Salman Khan’s Being Human has confirmed that they have started the production of their face masks. The brand has come up wit ha great technique to sell their masks as well as helping the people in need. They have decided to sell their masks and give another free mask to the buyer so they can give it to someone needier. This is a great initiative started by Being Human and Salman Khan himself shared a post about the same on his Instagram.

He shared a picture of himself wearing a mask and wrote, “Being Human Clothing nay aaj mask launch kiya hai. Aur, hamara ek hi task, pehno aur pehnao mask.Jab aap ek mask kharidenge, apko hamari aur say ek mask free milega, jo aap khud zaroorat mando ko de sakte ho.Jab bhi bahar nikle, jaan ya anjaan logon kay saath, pehniye mask aur saath main saamajik doori, social distancing, banaye rakhiye. Yahan available hai - Being Human Clothing Stores aur beinghumanclothing.com pe @beinghumanclothing”. A number of his fans have also been sharing Salman’s post on their respective Instagram handles seing Being Human’s efforts to help the needy.

More about Salman Khan

On the professional end, Salman Khan is prepping up for his upcoming Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is supposed to hit the cinemas in the current year and the crew will be lead by Prabhudheva who is coming in for the project as the director. In this film, Salman Khan will be seen returning as a cop named Radhe.

Sohail Khan, Salman Khan and Atul Agnihotri will be collectively producing and funding the project which features Disha Patani, Salman Khan and south star Bharath in pivotal roles. A number of rumours have also stated that his production house is all set to produce a trilogy that is inspired by the Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones franchise. His Salman Khan Films is going to come out with the film that will be inspired by Ford’s character to use it as a reference point, according to the rumours.

