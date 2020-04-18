Zimbabwe celebrates 40th Independence Day without pomp and show amid COVID-19 pandemic

Zimbabwe, on April 18, celebrated its 40th independence day. However, this year’s celebration was marked with silence and empty streets in contrast to the usual pomp and show as the country continues to grapple with COVID-19 threat. The African nation is currently under lockdown and has reported 24 positive cases and three deaths till now.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa who addressed the nation talked about how they have been successful in containing the spread of COVID-19 infection. "We celebrate our milestone 40th anniversary in the context of unprecedented times, that of the pandemic," he said noting that the pandemic had, for the first time, ruined plans to host celebrations in the second city of Bulawayo.

Usual celebrations in Harare

Zimbabwe usually commemorates its independence from the British colonial rule with rallies across the nation’s ten provinces with the main event held in a 60,000-seater stadium in the capital city, Harare. The regular celebrations include martial displays, acrobatics and live music performances. Speaking to the nation, Mnangagwa said that the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic was “seeing us endure a necessary lockdown in our homes”. He then added that that way they were saving lives and their economy. He also thanked citizens and donor countries "for the collective response" in trying to fighting the pandemic.

Read: Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, 1st ODI Match Preview

Read: Zimbabwe Banned From Hosting Games Because Of Poor Stadiums

In his speech, Mnangagwa reassured people that his government would not go back on controversial land reforms launched by his predecessor Robert Mugabe which aimed at confiscating white-owned farms for redistribution to landless blacks. He elaborated that the land reform programme remained a fundamental "cog to our independence and sovereignty".

Read: Coronavirus: Fear Of Widespread Hunger Looms Large As Zimbabwe Enters 21-day Lockdown

Read: In Zimbabwe, 'you Win Coronavirus Or You Win Starvation'

Imager: AP