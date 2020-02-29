Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, 1st ODI Match Preview

Bangladesh take on Zimbabwe in the first match of a three-match ODI series on Sunday. The match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. The game kicks off at 12:30 PM IST. Let's take a look at the BAN vs ZIM live match preview and the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe live streaming details.
Snaps of Bangladesh team today's practice session afterarriving in Sylhet ahead of the 3-match ODI series starting from March 1. pic.twitter.com/XkruhAWnPN— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) February 28, 2020
After losing the only Test match of the series, the visiting Zimbabweans will be looking forward to settling scores in the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe ODI series. Both teams haven’t played much 50-over cricket for the past six months and both sides lost their previous ODI assignments by a 3-0 margin. While Bangladesh are favourites to inflict misery on the visitors, Zimbabwe will look for a win that can turn their fortunes around.
According to Accuweather, the weather for the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI match promises to be slightly on the higher side with the temperature expected to be around 31-degree celsius. There won’t be much wind and it is expected to be sunny. There is a high probability that the pitch won’t change a bit during the course of the game.
The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet last hosted a match in 2018. It was between Bangladesh and West Indies. One can expect the pitch to favour the batsman slightly and a 250+ is definitely on the cards. With no moisture in the air, the pitch is unlikely to change its course during the game and the toss will be a neutral factor.
Fans in India can watch the match on the Star Sports Network. Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe live streaming can also be seen on the Hotstar app. The BAN vs ZIM live match can also be seen on the social media accounts of both Bangladesh and Zimbabwe Cricket. Their social media handles will also update their viewers with key highlights and BAN vs ZIM live score.