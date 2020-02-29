Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, 1st ODI Match Preview

Bangladesh take on Zimbabwe in the first match of a three-match ODI series on Sunday. The match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. The game kicks off at 12:30 PM IST. Let's take a look at the BAN vs ZIM live match preview and the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe live streaming details.

Also Read: Javed Miandad Threatens Legal Action Against Pakistani Channel For Mocking His 1992 WC Act

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe live streaming: BAN vs ZIM live match preview

Snaps of Bangladesh team today's practice session afterarriving in Sylhet ahead of the 3-match ODI series starting from March 1. pic.twitter.com/XkruhAWnPN — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) February 28, 2020

After losing the only Test match of the series, the visiting Zimbabweans will be looking forward to settling scores in the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe ODI series. Both teams haven’t played much 50-over cricket for the past six months and both sides lost their previous ODI assignments by a 3-0 margin. While Bangladesh are favourites to inflict misery on the visitors, Zimbabwe will look for a win that can turn their fortunes around.

Also Read: PSL 2020: ISL Vs PES Live Streaming Details, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe live streaming: BAN vs ZIM live match weather conditions

According to Accuweather, the weather for the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI match promises to be slightly on the higher side with the temperature expected to be around 31-degree celsius. There won’t be much wind and it is expected to be sunny. There is a high probability that the pitch won’t change a bit during the course of the game.

Also Read: PSL 2020 MUL Vs QUE Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report, Points Table

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe live streaming: BAN vs ZIM live match pitch report

The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet last hosted a match in 2018. It was between Bangladesh and West Indies. One can expect the pitch to favour the batsman slightly and a 250+ is definitely on the cards. With no moisture in the air, the pitch is unlikely to change its course during the game and the toss will be a neutral factor.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe live streaming: BAN vs ZIM live match squad

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI: Bangladesh squad

Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mashrafe Mortaza, Taijul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI: Zimbabwe squad

Craig Ervine, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Chamu Chibhabha, Sikandar Raza, Timycen Maruma, Sean Williams, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Richmond Mutumbami, Brendan Taylor, Wesley Madhevere, Chris Mpofu, Carl Mumba, Ainsley, Ndlovu, Donald Tiripano, Charlton Tshuma.

Also Read: Malaysia Vs Nepal Live Scores, Pitch And Weather Report And ACC Eastern Region T20 Details

BAN vs ZIM live match: BAN vs ZIM live telecast in India

Fans in India can watch the match on the Star Sports Network. Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe live streaming can also be seen on the Hotstar app. The BAN vs ZIM live match can also be seen on the social media accounts of both Bangladesh and Zimbabwe Cricket. Their social media handles will also update their viewers with key highlights and BAN vs ZIM live score.